The advertising campaign was filmed in Aranya, a new cultural coordinate that is rising. Following the journey of the brand’s global spokesperson Shu Qi, we are on the sunny coast and feel its unique JET SET atmosphere. Shu Qi wore the brand new MICHAEL Michael Kors 2023 spring collection, showing a variety of wearing charm. Whether it is riding a luxury sports car or a private yacht to ride the wind and waves, or strolling comfortably in the city, the brand’s iconic JET SET style is interpreted from multiple angles, turning self-confidence into a spotlight that shines like a spotlight, moving forward without fear, and setting off at any time.

MICHAEL Michael Kors 2023 spring series explores the core DNA of MICHAEL KORS again with a new look and a young way. A collection of lightweight outerwear is tailored for sharpness and texture. Low-key neutral colors are matched with eye-catching trendy colors such as bright orange and fruit green. The outstanding color collision makes this season’s design more lively and colorful. The dark washed denim fabric is a classic retro trend back to the 1970s. It shows the elegant posture of modern American style. Exquisite details such as cross necklines and etched buttons create high-profile and eye-catching textured items, and full design elements perfectly balance luxury and simple fashion lifestyle.

In terms of accessories, MICHAEL KORS previously launched the textured metal Empire Logo, which is also innovatively used in the Parker series and Gigi series of bags, shoes, swimwear and other exquisite items. Whether it is a metal logo or chain printing, it shows full personality and reflects modernity. pioneering attitude.