The bread and butter of the closet plan b

Happy summer The summer collection of plan b | Photo: Dor Sharon

Summary of the previous episodes: plan b is a relatively new brand from the Ronan Chen empire that focuses on clothes that are the basis of our wardrobe. Remember when Michael Kors said that everyone’s closet should contain 70% basics? Quality basic clothes that you can wear over and over every day and season after season? He meant plan b clothes.

Now the summer collection has been launched and it has everything you need even if you need to rebuild your wardrobe and if all you are looking for is one good t-shirt.

The good news: The code shelly10 (small letters) will give a 10% discount from today, 5/28, until Saturday, 6/3, at midnight.

Something else: You will receive one of the invitations as a gift *Trolley suitcase with clothes worth NIS 1000* (that she choose).

What should be done? Send the order number, phone number andPacking tip Email [email protected]

The winning tip will be published in the plan b story and the person who sent it will receive an email notification

Do you remember that in January Irit Biran from NoW Studio and I did a winter sale at her studio? In the sale there were plan b items that I specifically chose. On Friday at noon, there was hardly a single garment left on the stands and shelves and a driver of the brand was called with additional garments for the second day.

Now there is no sale, but here is my personal shopping for the summer:

By the way, everything here is suitable for the hashtags quiet luxury and grandma on the beach.

Some dry details: the clothes come in sizes xs-3xl and 34-46. I wear the 46 and the 3xl. The prices in advance are really good and the shipping and returns are free (there is also a store at Dizengoff 91 for the benefit of those who want to measure).

01 Button-up striped shirt in blue and white or red and white. Very classic but also feels like a vacation. Made of 100% cotton. It is relatively large and loose.

02 The t-shirt. Flowing and light, from the shirts that make you feel dressed up despite what you’ve already done, wearing a t-shirt. Comes in five colors and I specifically put the rust color here because it is not trivial and I don’t want you to skip it because it looks very sophisticated (I was suspicious at first but at the sale in Jaffa this color was a crowd favorite).

03 light jeans In a color that will make everything look fresher and cooler and with a slit that will open nicely over your sandals or sneakers.

04 T-shirt with stripes. 70% linen, a little more distant from the body than the skating tee from section 2 and with a relatively closed neck opening.

05 short jeans but not too short, In black or classic blue. Experience shows that by August I need pants like this because otherwise I’ll find myself cutting long jeans.

06 Linen jacket. Soon it will be too hot, but this is exactly the kind of jacket that makes life easy when they are waiting for them in the closet, ready to turn the t-shirt and jeans into a presentable outfit in a second. Also available in black.

For the benefit of those who felt the lack of a summer dress on the list: try this one.

And since trolleys and a tip contest appeared in the first act, let me contribute two tips for minimalist packing:

1. List. Make a list of everything you plan to do by day (even if the schedule looks like this: walking around the city and dinner or walking around the city without going to the hotel before dinner) and plan what you will pack according to what you think you will want to wear for each part of the day, with the intention of taking mainly Clothes that you will wear more than once.

2. Plan the order of dressing. To really make a garment work, a little planning is required. For example: you can’t wear a shirt for a flight and expect to wear it to dinner the next day, especially if in the evening you like to shower and wear something that feels clean. My hack: always wear something for the first time in the evening, and only then transfer it to the daytime option. For example: the button-down shirt can be worn for the first time at an informal dinner, star again the morning after over a white t-shirt and on the third day become a beach shirt over a bathing suit (from here it will already go into the laundry bag).

Something else: Those who fly with a trolley using the minimalist packing method are better off not sitting next to the kitchen in restaurants.

This song was chosen by ChatGPT after I asked him what he thought was the best song that has a summer vacation vibe for those who prefer indie music.