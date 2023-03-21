What are the 10 strangest and most unusual designed cars to date? We asked the artificial intelligence of ChatGPT, the OpenAI chatbot, which has compiled a list for us including some models created with the aim of challenging customs and stylistic conventions in the automotive industry, as well as various cars created instead for specific purposes that have conditioned in a completely original way forms and equipment.

Reliant Robin





It is a small car produced for about 30 years starting from 1973 in various versions by the English Reliant Motor Company of Tamworth and then under license by various manufacturers also in Greece. It was the second most popular fiberglass-bodied production car in history after the Chevrolet Corvette. The particular three-wheel architecture, with the 750cc and 32 HP 4-cylinder engine placed on the central front one, earned it the reputation of being one of the most unstable cars ever made, prone to dangerous rollovers when cornering which were the subject of some television irony sketches by comedian Mr. Bean.

Peel P50





The P50 was produced from 1963 to 1964 in only 47 units by the Peel Engineering Company in the Isle of Man. 1.34 meters long, 99 centimeters wide and 1.20 centimeters high, it weighed just 59 kilograms and is considered the smallest car series never built to date, recognized by Guinness World Records. Designed by Cyrill Cannel, it appeared for the first time at the 1962 London Motor Show. Regularly approved for road circulation, it had a 3-wheel mechanical architecture and did not have reverse gear, being easily moved even by hand. Today the newly born English company P50 Cars has revitalized the British brand by proposing a kit to build a modern re-edition of the model in an electric key.

Amphicar





The Amphicar is an amphibious cabriolet passenger car built in West Germany from 1961 to 1968. Designed by Hans Trippel at the Deutschen Waggon-und Maschinenfabrik in Wittenau (Berlin), 3,878 units were produced, most of which were exported In the USA. Structured on a tube frame and a steel body, it had doors designed for immersion with a double seal system. While in the engine compartment, where a 38 HP 1.2 4-cylinder from the British Triumph was housed, a bilge pump was used to eliminate any water entering the axles. Navigation took place via two polymer propellers placed under the body.

Sinclair C5





Launched in 1985 and sold in very small numbers in the United Kingdom, the Sinclair C5 was presented as a revolutionary “non-car” pedal car, assisted by a 250 Watt electric motor. Designed by Sir Clive Sinclair, it belonged to the recumbent category (vehicles with recumbent pedaling) and its 1.74-metre long polypropylene bodywork was associated with a 3-wheel chassis specially designed by Lotus Cars. Capable of reaching a top speed of 24 km/h, it boasted among its features a small luggage compartment of 28 liters and was powered by a 12-volt lead-acid battery. Today it is a cult object among collectors.

Big Isetta





Produced by the Italian company Iso di Bresso from 1953 to 1956 and under license by the German BMW from 1955 to 1962, the Isetta was the first production car in the world with low fuel consumption (3 l/100 km). And it is the best-selling single-cylinder engine car of all time with a total of 161,728 units. Similar in shape to a helicopter cabin, it was designed by Renzo Rivolta with the help of aeronautical engineers Ermenegildo Preti and Pierluigi Raggi. It had a 3-wheel body, the single one in a central position on the rear axle, characterized by a large front hatch to access the passenger compartment which incorporated the entire front section, including the steering column. At the time of its debut, the Isetta caused a sensation precisely for its particular design, but also for the mechanics that used a 198 cc and 9 HP 2-stroke engine borrowed from the Iso 200, one of Iso’s most successful motorcycles.

Fiat Multipla first series





The Multipla was a compact minivan produced by Fiat in the first series from 1998 to 2003, inspired in some respects by the car of the same name built in Turin from 1956 to 1967. In 1999 the Museum of Modern Art in New York included the model in the Different exhibition Roads as one of the examples of the new mass motorization trends for the bold and particular body design. The true sign of recognition of the car, sold in over 340,000 units, was in fact the eye-catching “step” with two lights between the bonnet and windscreen which at the time divided the public into two who considered the Multipla as an ingenious leap into the future of the Fiat, capable of enhancing the value of diversity. And who instead strongly criticized its impactful and not very graceful shapes.

Messerschmitt KR200





Also known as the Kabinenroller (Cabin Scooter), the Messerschmitt KR200 is a three-wheeled car designed by the aeronautical engineer Fritz Fend and produced by the German aircraft manufacturer Messerschmitt between 1955 and 1964. Available as a coupe, convertible and roadster, it was characterized by the narrow and tapered shape of the body and a passenger compartment with 2 seats arranged one behind the other. On board was accessed through a canopied door hinged on the right side of the vehicle which included the roof and all windows on closed versions. The car was powered by a 191 cc Fichtel & Sachs single-cylinder 2-stroke engine positioned in front of the rear wheel just behind the passenger. The tiller steering controls resembled those of an aircraft.

Volkswagen swimming car





The Schwimmwagen was an amphibious car for military use produced by Volkswagen during the Second World War in approximately 15,000 units. Based on the mechanics of the Kübelwagen, it employed 4X4 traction and had a small propeller incorporated in the rear that folded upwards so as not to be damaged when traveling on the road. It could carry up to 4 passengers and the hull bodywork was characterized by a “doughnut” profile, with small floating caissons that made it extremely agile both in water and on difficult terrain such as sand.

Pontiac Aztek





The Aztek was launched in 2001 by Pontiac with the slogan “Quite possibly the most versatile vehicle on the planet” (Probably the most versatile vehicle on the planet), aiming to highlight the versatile character allowed not only by the mechanics but also by the “different” design ” and cutting edge. However, it was precisely the controversial style of the bodywork, criticized by many, that it was found to be a weak point of the model, built up to 2005 in around 108,000 units. The Aztek, also known by many for having appeared in the cult TV series on Netflix Breaking Bad as the car of the protagonist, Professor Walter White, however has the indisputable merit of having been one of the first cars to use rapid display computer technologies on board such as the head up display.

Morgan 3 Wheeler





The 3 Wheeler is a roadster produced by the British manufacturer Morgan Motor Company from 2012 to 2021. Conceived as a car for “pure” driving and without filters, it is a 2-seater with 3 wheels weighing around 500 kg which it immediately attracted a large number of admirers for its sporting performance, allowed by the 68 horsepower S&S 2.0 engine capable of making it reach 185 km/h with 0-100 acceleration in 4.8 seconds. The Morgan Super 3, already unveiled by the Malvern-based company, will soon take over the legacy of the model, made even lighter and more performing with an aluminum body and a 1.3 engine of Ford origin.