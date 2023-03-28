ROME – Will the batteries usher in a new era for the electric car? Likely. In the meantime, listen to this to understand the future path. If an electric car is recharged directly off the road wirelessly while driving, the battery size can be reduced by up to 70 percent and the load on the electric grid can be spread over the day.

This is demonstrated by a new study from the Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden. The Chalmers researchers used data from over 400 passenger cars to study real-life driving patterns on different parts of national and European roads. They used the data to calculate, among other things, the battery size needed to complete all journeys given possible charging options (stationary and on-road via wireless charging), charging patterns and total costs.

The results show that a combination of electric charging on the 25 per cent of the busiest national and European roads and home charging would be optimal. Batteries, which account for a large part of the cost of an electric car, could become significantly smaller, at best as little as a third of their current size.





“We see that it is possible to reduce the required range of batteries by more than two thirds if you combine charging in this way. This would reduce the need for raw materials for batteries and an electric car could also become cheaper for the consumer,” says Sten Karlsson, who, along with research colleagues Wasim Shoman and Sonia Yeh, authored the study.

Another positive effect would be that electricity consumption peaks would be reduced if motorists did not rely entirely on domestic recharging, but also integrated it with road electric recharging.

‘After all, many people charge their cars after work and during the night, which puts strain on the electricity grid. By charging more evenly during the day, the peak load would be significantly reduced,’ the authors explain. The problem is that this solution would not apply to all electric vehicle drivers who have different needs.

“There are big differences between the groups, depending on driving patterns and proximity to electric-charged roads. Even in the optimal case, some would get by on electric-road charging only, while others would not be able to take advantage of this at all. For example, we see that people who live in the countryside would need almost 20 percent more battery life than people who live in the city centre,” says Wasim Shoman.