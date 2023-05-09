The British duo teamed up! Palace x New Balance Made In UK 991 Newest Joint Series Officially Debut

Yesterday, Palace Skateboards x New Balance’s latest joint series preview was first exposed, and today the full details are officially released.

Although New Balance comes from Boston, USA, it has been deeply rooted since it opened its first factory in the UK in 1982, and then moved to the Flimby factory in Cumbria. The British spirit it represents has been imprinted on the majority of shoe fans. In the heart, it is an extremely important cultural story in the brand, and it is enough to represent the highest quality of British traditional craftsmanship.

In view of this history, it is even more meaningful to join hands with Palace Skateboards, a street brand in London, UK. The two parties use Made In UK 991 as the base to develop, integrate their respective identities, cultures and spirits, and look forward to creating one plus one greater than one. Two’s joint influence.

This series launched two colors of Made In UK 991 in one fell swoop. The first one is made of teal ripstop fabric, supplemented by purple leather trim covering the toe and ankle. Tan suede has a large area of ​​front and back. Covering, with beige fabrics to set off the special color N logo with blue green and purple, and the identity display of PALACE can be seen on the tongue and heel of the shoe, and finally equipped with a two-color outsole for finishing. The second model uses purple tear-resistant fabric as the base, and uses pink, gray and black to carry out the same configuration method as the upper section. The atmosphere highlighted by pink is relatively eye-catching.

For the clothing part, inspired by outdoor sports, the main colors of the shoes are continued to create waterproof nylon jackets, shorts, long and short sleeve Tees, and functional mesh caps that can be adjusted for tightness.

This joint series will land on the official mall at 11 am EST on May 12th, the Japanese part will land on the Palace Japan official store at 11 am local time on May 13th, and the official WeChat store of Palace_Skateboards will be released in May Beijing time. It will be officially released at 11 am on the 13th.