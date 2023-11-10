Home » The Brutalist Unveils New Limited-Edition Christmas Collection: Snow Country Adventure
The Brutalist Unveils New Limited-Edition Christmas Collection: Snow Country Adventure

The Brutalist Unveils New Limited-Edition Christmas Collection: Snow Country Adventure

The Brutalist Launches Limited-Edition Christmas “Snow Country Adventure” Series

The high-end art lifestyle brand The Brutalist has announced the release of their new limited-edition Christmas product for 2023 – the “Snow Country Adventure” series. This new collection includes a variety of festive products such as scented countdown calendar gift boxes, donut Christmas garlands, bagel tabletop Christmas trees, snow monster-shaped candles, chocolate wax chip gift boxes, and ceramic scented candles, showcasing the brand’s Christmas floral art level and aesthetic taste.

One of the standout products in the series is the Christmas limited fragrance countdown calendar gift box, which features a Fauvism theme and brings the magic of a warm snow country world to life. The gift box contains 12 months’ worth of different scents, including 10 bell candles and 2 mini diffuser crystals, offering a unique and delightful experience for the holiday season.

The series also includes classic products from The Brutalist, such as the snow monster-shaped candle and the snow country afternoon tea-shaped cup wax. These imaginative designs not only bring happiness through fragrance but also add a touch of charm to Christmas home decor.

In addition to these fragrance products, The Brutalist has also introduced their Maillard series of simulated Christmas trees, donut Christmas garlands, and bagel tabletop Christmas trees. These unique floral works are designed to light up indoor spaces and set the trend for this year’s Christmas decorations.

The Snow Country Adventure Christmas series products are now available for purchase on The Brutalist’s official app, mini program, and website. With their commitment to art and creativity, The Brutalist continues to captivate fans with their innovative and enchanting holiday offerings.

