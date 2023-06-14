Home » The Buenos Aires PJ agreed to compete in the PASO but attacked Scioli and Alberto Fernández
The Buenos Aires Justicialista Party announced this Wednesday the decision to “accept the proposal” made by the sector headed by the presidential candidate Daniel Scioli to set “a floor of 30% for the integration of the lists.”

However, the day was marked by strong accusations between the faction aligned with the vice president, Cristina Kirchner, and the sectors linked to albertismo. Reluctantly, from the PJ announced the decision to “conclude the discussion” against “the possibility that said sector would open the doors to judicial meddling”

Faced with the possibility that said sector would open the doors to judicial meddling taking advantage of the manifest enmity and persecutory animosity towards whom today we have the responsibility to lead in the PJPBA, we decided to close the discussion

Party sources indicated that “a floor of 30% was established for the integration of the minority to the lists starting from fourth place.”

“Taking into account that whoever generates the greatest consensus within and outside Peronism is proscribed by decision of the Judicial Party, and the recent intervention of the Supreme Court of Justice in the electoral processes of San Juan and Tucumán, we have decided to accept the proposal made by the sector headed by Daniel Osvaldo Scioli and Alberto Ángel Fernández”, indicated the PJ Buenos Aires.

