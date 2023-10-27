“The Business of Pain,” a new film about the opioid crisis, on Netflix

Since “the opioid crisis” in the United States, as it is called, was uncovered, It generated not only deaths (more than 500 thousand), concern and a disaster for the country’s health, but also complaints that reached the newspapers, books, television and cinema.

The beginning of the phenomenon was the prescription painkiller OxyContin, produced by the company Purdue Pharma, owned by the Sackler family, which introduced it to the market in 1996 and advertised it as a supposedly harmless pain reliever. Oxycodin and fentanyl went from being prescribed by doctors to being sought by countless people who were first patients and ended up being addicts.

One of the best documentaries made on the subject is without a doubt “The crime of the century” (available on HBO), by award-winning Alex Gibney, which chronicles the origins, scope and consequences of the aggressive marketing of oxycodone and opioids. The director not only denounces the corruption and greed of the pharmaceutical industry, but also government hypocrisy and permissiveness while revealing the macabre and massive operation carried out to enrich himself at the expense of the lives of thousands of addicts to legal opioids.

Also worth mentioning is ‘Dopesick’ (Disney+), with Micheal Keaton, which tells the opioid crisis from the point of view of a Virginia mining communitywhich serves as a testing ground to test the addiction of those who begin taking a series of painkillers.

And “Lethal Medicine” could also be added, with Mathew Broderick (on Netflix), that takes the topic from those who created the painkiller to those who have suffered it, and adds to it a researcher who seeks to find the truth of what is happening.

Not all productions on the subject achieve a good result, except perhaps for the laudable interest in pointing out something that has caused one of the most important health disasters in the United States.

Today, “The Business of Pain” is added to this list, a film by director David Yates, who after directing some of the Harry Potter films changes his register.

What the film tells is the life of Liza Drake (Emily Blunt), a single mother who is in the middle of a desperate economic situation. After a chance meeting with pharmaceutical sales representative Pete Brenner (Chris Evans), in 2012 he entered the Insys laboratory – which was on the verge of bankruptcy – and managed to get Lonafin, a fentanyl-based opioid, to start being prescribed by certain doctors as a pain reliever for cancer patients.

Pain Hustlers – (L to R) Chris Evans as Brenner, Andy Garcia as Neel and Emily Blunt as Liza in Pain Hustlers. Cr. Betina La Plante/Netflix © 2023.

Dealing with her increasingly unhinged boss (Andy Garcia), the relapse of her daughter’s (Chloe Coleman) medical condition, and a growing awareness of the catastrophe the company is causing forces Liza to examine her options.

Although Yates’ film addresses the issue of fentanyl, It could also be included in the very long list of series and films about the masters of deception, such as “Inventing Anna”, or “The Dropout”, the series with Amanda Seyfried about Theranos (Star+).

Perhaps the problem with Yates’s film is that its story mixes touches of satire with mockumentary, some denunciation with shades of sobering morality and some doses of history of improvement. All scrambled. There is a good underlying intention, But “The Business of Pain” is too busy highlighting some issues – such as greed – in a way that, even when the topic is relevant, ends up disfiguring it.





Share this: Facebook

X

