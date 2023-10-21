by Oliver on October 21, 2023 in EP

God Smiles Upon The Callous Daoboysindeed: about Die on Mars and especially Celebrity Therapist Things are only going uphill for the band from Atlanta. Even the 13 minutes of a new EP won’t change that.

On the contrary: God Smiles Upon The Callous Daoboys organizes the chaos in the band’s clusterfuck songwriting in a more coherent and well-rounded way, without reducing the degree of crazy madness – perhaps best illustrated by the unnerving and homogeneous sound Pulses.-Feature in the cut-and-paste ring game Designer Shroud of Turinwhose electronic effects look like a randomly interspersed, penetrating palette Fantomas-Cartoons with a jazzy saxophone flair are irritating, while the guest appearance, which tends to rap, fits like a fist on the eye with a harassing sledgehammer, exhausting and polarizing Protest the Dillinger Escape Hero-Construction kit used in salsa.

That the attempted approach of (God Smiles Upon) The Callous Daoboys should actually just be a grind, but the calculation actually gradually works out more coherently, and ultimately even creates a relatively well-rounded whole out of the demonstratively stolen eclecticism, is the EP’s almost subversive trick.

Anyone who supports the group without any previous goodwill Pushing the Pink Envelope swallows it like a symbiosis Horse the Band and The Armed Elements of EDM and digital laser shows in the more glossy production on the way between slow heaviness and rushing tempo to the harmonious elevator muzak in the shopping center including the Shibuya dance floor, death passages and emo descents that make no difference between Panic at the Disco, Enter Shikari and The Number Twelve Looks Like You from the trend-conscious Disco Volante perspective, yes this time it gets its money’s worth more convincingly, can have non-binding entertainment fun with the crowbar fusion of generic metal pieces and super catchy, disarming pop understanding.

In addition, there is an astonishingly stringent, heroically evocative chorus Waco Jesus It’s also perhaps the band’s most accessible, potentially broadly effective song to date. So yes: God Smiles Upon The Callous Daoboys!

