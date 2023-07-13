The campaign of the fans of Racing de Nueva Italia before the 13 games without winning

In Nueva Italia there is no one who does not talk about the bad moment that Racing is going through, which generates more than one headache for its fans.

It is that 13 dates without winning are too much for any fan. The Academy, after returning to the First National in this 2023, carries a bad moment and cannot get out.

The last victory and joy was far away, on date 8, in the 2-0 win against Chaco For Ever, on April 2. More than three months passed without victories for the team that used to belong to Carlos Bossio, the DT who left for Diego Pozo to arrive trying to straighten the course.

There are seven draws and six losses that they will try to stay behind this Sunday, when from 3:30 p.m. Racing will be the local of Villa Dálmine for the date 22 of Zone B.

Racing fans are always with their team. (File / The Voice).

The bench of the people of Racing

In that sense, the fans of the Academy decided to support the Pozo team.

First, a parade appeared in training with a clear message to the players.

“Strength players. We are with you and we will come out of this”, signed by “La Barra de la Acadé”.

And they were joined by different fans behind a similar message, which the club itself replied on its social networks.

“Racing is made great by its people”, was the motto, with different messages of unified support in the “Force players”.

“In the group we all have to have self-criticism. We are a team that has been emotionally beaten and generates these situations. Here we are a group. It is a set of things and it is taken out among all of us”, said DT Pozo himself.

This Sunday, against Dálmine, the team hopes to return to victory and bring joy to the fans, who supported them in a complex situation.

First National Positions 2023:

Results and Fixture First National 2023:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

