The Cámpora will ask again for Cristina Kirchner to be a candidate

Uncertainty rounds in the Front of All. While a definition is awaited on his eventual presidential candidacy, This Saturday the militancy will once again demonstrate in support of Vice President Cristina Kirchner. It will be under the plenary modality, as they have already done on two occasions, the first in Avellaneda and the second in Resistencia, Chaco. This third meeting will take place in the City of Buenos Aires, in the Ferro micro-stadium.

“The City with Cristina” is the slogan under which the next Saturday, April 22, is called. According to the organizers, the reason for the meeting will be -once again- “to fight against the ban”.

This Saturday #TheCityWithCristina ❤️ See you at the CABA Militancy Plenary from 10 am. in Ferro ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/hRGokkeQfh — Mariano Recalde (@marianorecalde) April 18, 2023

The claim of the hard core of Kirchnerism responds to the sentence of six years in prison and disqualification from holding public office in the trial of the Roads case.

This is the third meeting of this type, after those held on March 11 in Avellaneda (Buenos Aires province) and the one that took place on April 1 in Resistencia, Chaco. On the 13th there was also a demonstration at Comodoro Py, with the legend “Democracy or judicial mafia”, where the main speaker was the Buenos Aires governor, Axel Kicillof. «We are going to break the proscription so that Cristina leads us to victory“, said the president on that occasion.

«They were encouraged to write on a piece of paper that Cristina could never be a candidate again. We say it now, we are not afraid. If she wants to be a candidate, her people are going to support her », said the Buenos Aires governor. “The same judicial party that outlawed her did not lift a finger to find those responsible who wanted to kill her,” he added.

On this occasion, the announcement of the call in Buenos Aires territory was shared on social networks by Kirchner leaders such as the senator and president of the PJ of the City of Buenos Aires, Mariano Recalde, with the hashtag #LaCiudadConCristina. “See you at the CABA Militancy Plenary from 10 a.m. in iron»invited.

It should be noted that last Thursday in Courts, where it was explicitly requested for the candidacy of Cristina Kirchner, The absence of his son and president of the Buenos Aires PJ, Máximo Kirchner, drew attention.

The national deputy excused himself to lead a meeting with Peronist leaders of the Sixth electoral section in Monte Hermoso. There is no confirmation of his presence in Ferro. Nor is Cristina’s presence expected, as in all previous cases.

After the march to claim the Justice for the “proscription” of CFK, La Cámpora is preparing two new events: one would be on April 27, in commemoration of the elections that brought Néstor Kirchner to the presidency; and another on May 25, the date on which it will be 20 years since the ruling coalition came to power.

On Wednesday, while the militancy marched to the Courts, union leaders held a meeting with the former president in which They asked her to be a presidential candidate again and even offered her to lead the act on May 25.

Beyond the "operative outcry", the acts and mobilizations in favor of the former president also serve to "mark the field for Alberto"Sources close to La Cámpora explained to TN.




