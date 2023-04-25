The cannabis-based craft beer proposal grows in our country

Cannabis beer is one of the items that offers more and more varieties of flavors. Bierhaus, an Argentine brand of craft beer production in Argentina, markets more than 14 varieties of beer, from its Martinez plant and they were the creators in 2022 of Chalaland, their first IPA with cannabis terpenes. And this year they are going for their second cannabis proposal. In this way, of the total production of Bierhaus, 5% is cannabis-based beer.

Chalalager is a light and refreshing Hemp Lager with a touch of cannabis terpenes. With a yellow, very clear and bright appearance and compact white foam, it is at the same time smooth, satiating, highly drinkable, refreshing and very low in alcohol (alcohol: 4.20% IBU: 15). Its aroma is moderate, resinous and herbaceous characteristic of cannabis.

As for the flavor, it is chalosa, resinous, herbaceous and slightly citric; medium low bitterness; Very low bready malt, light body and dry finish and a long cannabis aftertaste. It is ideal to pair with a sunny afternoon with friends, or why not a good margherita pizza.

The Chalalager is sold in 473-milliliter cans or 50-liter barrels and can be purchased both in the Bierhaus online store and in bars, specialized stores, and supermarkets in the country. The initial production of Chalalager is 6,000 liters, which are produced and packaged entirely at the Bierhaus plant. The suggested retail price of the can will be $619.

For a few years now, beverages with compounds derived from marijuana have been outperforming other categories of cannabis products. Cannabis beers do not contain THC, tetrahydrocannabinol, or CBD, cannabidiol, therefore, their consumption does not alter any state. At Bierhaus we only use terpenes, which have characteristics similar to cannabis and when you drink it, you find a very similar flavor.” José Bini, co-founder of Bierhaus and Brewmaster.

Bierhaus began producing cannabis-based craft beer in 2022 with the launch of Chalaland, aiming at an aficionado public that wants to continue trying new alternatives, although many others also chose it wanting to prove what it was about. Chalaland met all expectations, selling more than 50,000 cans in just 5 months. In this second offering, Chalalager has everything good about beer and (almost) everything good about cannabis, hoping to surpass many other styles of the brand in distribution and sales.



