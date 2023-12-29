THE CAP Launches New ‘UP$IDE DOWN’ Series of Hats

THE CAP, a popular Japanese hat concept store, is set to launch its new “UP$IDE DOWN” series featuring the iconic 59FIFTY hat style and inverted MLB team logos.

Known for specializing in New Era® hats, THE CAP’s latest series “UP$IDE DOWN” will feature the 59FIFTY hat style with an inverted MLB team logo on the top and the entire hat adorned with the earth. The collection will also include selected team graphics embroidered on the side, with five versions available: Los Angeles Dodgers, Saint Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Washington Nationals. To add a touch of rebellion to the collection, Japanese rapper ¥ellow Bucks has been hired to shoot the lookbook.

The new “UP$IDE DOWN” series of hats from THE CAP will be available on the brand’s official website and designated stores starting January 1, 2024, priced at ¥6,380 yen. Those interested in purchasing the hats are encouraged to visit the brand’s official website for more detailed sales information.

Fans of New Era® hats and Japanese streetwear can look forward to the release of THE CAP’s innovative and unique “UP$IDE DOWN” series, offering a fresh take on the classic 59FIFTY style and showcasing a collaborative effort with the renowned rapper ¥ellow Bucks.

