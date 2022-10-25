MILAN – “Andy Warhol: the advertising of form” is the title of the exhibition that will open to the public on October 22 at the Fabbrica del Vapore in Milan and within which BMW will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the letter M. Reginetta, in fact, the explosion will be the fourth Art Car made for the brand by the American artist, a Bmw M1 Group 4 that participated in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1979.

Referred to as “Rolling Sculptures”, BMW Art Cars are original masterpieces of art that demonstrate a synthesis of artistic expression and automotive design. Since 1975, 19 international artists have created Art Cars based on the contemporary BMW automobiles of their time, all offering a wide range of artistic interpretations.

“I love this car. It is more successful than a work of art “, were the words of Andy Warhol after his extensive brushstrokes had transformed the BMW M1. The American artist saw no conflict between technology and creativity: instead of first designing a scale model and leave the final completion to his assistants, as his predecessors did, he personally painted the BMW M1 from start to finish. “I tried to give a vivid representation of speed. If a car is really fast, all the contours and colors they will become blurry ”.

The Art Car Collections are exhibited at the BMW Museum in Munich. The collection was born when the French driver and art lover Hervé Poulain, together with Jochen Neerpasch, then director of BMW Motorsport, asked his artist friend Alexander Calder to design a car. The result was a BMW 3.0 CSL that entered the Le Mans 24 Hours in 1975, where it quickly became a public favorite.

Since then, 19 international artists have designed BMW models, including some of the most renowned artists of our time: Alexander Calder (BMW 3.0 CSL, 1975), Frank Stella (BMW 3.0 CSL, 1976), Roy Lichtenstein (BMW 320 Group 5, 1977), Andy Warhol (BMW M1 Group 4, 1979), Ernst Fuchs (BMW 635CSi, 1982), Robert Rauschenberg (BMW 635CSi, 1986), Michael Jagamara Nelson (BMW M3 Group A, 1989), Ken Done (BMW M3 Group A, 1989), Matazo Kayama (BMW 535i, 1990), César Manrique (BMW 730i, 1990), AR Penck (BMW Z1, 1991), Esther Mahlangu (BMW 525i, 1991), Sandro Chia (BMW M3 GTR, 1992) ), David Hockney (BMW 850CSi, 1995), Jenny Holzer (BMW V12 LMR, 1999), Ólafur Eliasson (BMW H2R, 2007), Jeff Koons (BMW M3 GT2, 2010), John Baldessari (BMW M6 GT3) and Cao Fei (BMW M6 GT3). (fp)