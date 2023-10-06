The Carla Fendi Foundation finances the CERN Science Gateway

Listen to the audio version of the article

Maria Teresa Venturini Fendi was nine years old when Karl Lagerfeld arrived in Rome to work together with her mother Anna and her aunts in the family business. «I grew up with him, pioneers make you curious – she says – her. I also spent a few years in fashion and those who work in this sector learn to feel first, to imagine what will happen.” After a humanistic education, her curiosity pushed her towards science, precisely because of the high level of creativity and the ability to embrace and provide answers to the complexity of human life.

The interior of the “Back to the Big Bang” area financed by the Carla Fendi Foundation

«Imagination is more important than knowledge. Knowledge is limited. Imagination embraces the world“, noted Albert Einstein in 1929. And when, after the death of her aunt Carla, in 2017, she succeeded her as president of the Carla Fendi Foundation, science immediately moved to the top of her priorities. Meetings with scientists, talks, the annual Carla Fendi Stem award, the creation of videos and documentaries, installations. Until Fabiola Gianotti, director of CERN in Geneva and winner of the prize, proposed that she participate in a much larger and more ambitious project: the Science Gateway, the first museum-laboratory with which CERN, one of the largest research centers in the planet, is open to public visits and will be inaugurated tomorrow. The architecture of its 8 thousand square meters, designed by Renzo Piano, is inspired by the installations and underground tunnels of CERN: it is made up of five buildings that will host exhibitions and laboratories, with an auditorium, a shop and a restaurant. Everything will be connected by a bridge and 2 thousand square meters of solar panels and 400 trees will make it zero emissions. The Gateway will be open to children over 5 years old and it is estimated that 400,000 people will visit it every year.

Gianotti, CERN: “Science represents a bridge that unites in times of conflict”

«I enthusiastically embraced this dissemination project, the most important we have ever followed – explains Venturini Fendi -. We financed the creation and installation of “Back to the Big Bang”, an area of ​​approximately 200 square meters in one of the two “tubes” of the Science Gateway: it will lead visitors between nebulae, galaxies and supernovae, through the history of ‘Universe, with the help of a timeline and interactive and immersive tools. We are all interested in the mystery of life, beyond the religious and philosophical implications: the project aims to break down the spread of scientific illiteracy, while at the same time reconnecting the world of research and that of ordinary people, which are too often distant.”

Maria Teresa Venturini Fendi, president of the Carla Fendi Foundation

The scientific and humanistic disciplines must also be brought closer together, two areas of knowledge which, after having been indispensable for each other, a union of which Leonardo da Vinci was the emblem, have progressively split with the scientific revolution, until almost as if to oppose it: «Sol LeWitt, an artist to whom we dedicated some projects, loved doing equations and playing music, like many scientists – he further notes –. We awarded the Carla Fendi Stem to Jerome Lanier, who I would define as a contemporary Renaissance man: Silicon Valley guru, famous for his work on virtual reality, he is also a musician and collects antique instruments.”

The winners of the 2018 Carla Fendi prize: outside, Peter Higgs and François Englert, 2013 Nobel Prize winners for Physics for the theorization of the Higgs boson, in the center Fabiola Gianotti, director general of CERN, with Maria Teresa Venturini Fendi, president of the Carla Fendi Foundation

These complex and interesting figures could be powerful attractors of young people towards scientific disciplines, at a time when the profiles of STEM graduates are highly sought after but still too scarce. «Scientific influencers already exist, but I am sure that in the near future scientists will be the new stars, also because among other things some are young and beautiful! – Venturini Fendi continues smiling –. We ourselves have awarded Nobel winners such as Peter Higgs and François Englert, Fabiola Gianotti, but also young Italian scientists such as the astrophysicist Marika Branchesi and the robotics experts Barbara Mazzolai and Cecilia Laschi. They work on discoveries that affect all of us, with the aim of making us feel better. Those who do research are often also very positive people who love life and are curious.” On the other hand, if human beings have begun to «philosophize (and know) – Aristotle wrote in his Metaphysics – it is because of wonder».

