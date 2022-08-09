Home Entertainment The case of Cai Xukun’s former agency being enforced is a dispute over portrait rights | Cai Xukun | Portrait rights | enforcement_Sina Entertainment_Sina
Cai Xukun
Sina Entertainment News Qichacha APP shows that on August 4, Cai Xukun’s former brokerage company Shanghai Yihai Film and Television Culture Communication Co., Ltd. added a new piece of information about the person to be executed, and the target of execution was 117,000 yuan. The related cases were Shanghai Yihai Film and Television and Guangzhou Beauty. Bugou Trading Co., Ltd.’s portrait authorization contract dispute, the amount is the first-instance acceptance fee and property preservation fee.

The specific disputes are: In 2018, the two companies signed the “Portrait Authorization Cooperation Agreement”, and Meibu Company hired Shanghai Yihai Company’s contract artist Cai Xukun to agree on the publicity of Guangzhou Meiye and its operating brands for its affiliated parent company Guangdong Sibu Group Co., Ltd. Provide a 3-year (July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2021) portrait license to advertise and promote its business and products. In 2017, Cai Xukun wrote to Shanghai Yihai Company to terminate the brokerage contract, and the company does not have any right to use Cai Xukun’s portrait and name. The first-instance civil judgment was that Shanghai Yihai Company should return the first-phase contract payment of Guangzhou Meibu 5 million yuan, and the second-instance upheld the original judgment. In November 2020, Shanghai Yihai Company became a dishonest executor for failing to fulfill its payment obligations, and was restricted from high consumption, with an unfulfilled amount of 5 million.

