The case of the policeman who killed a criminal from behind faced Bullrich and De Pedro

The policeman who killed a thief from behind in the Buenos Aires district of Moreno The last Sunday He testified today before the prosecutor in the case and gave his account of what happened. Minutes later he was released as the prosecutor decided to charge him with excessive legitimate defense. The case aroused strong controversy and got into the electoral campaign of the presidential candidates, where Patricia Bullrich and Wado de Pedro showed opposing positions, on one side or the other of the police “iron hand”.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

Although the fact was recorded on the security cameras of the place, The Buenos Aires Police officer acknowledged having fired when defending himself from an attempted robbery and said that he feared for his life and that of his girlfriend, because the 28-year-old had pointed a gun at him.

It transpired that the policeman, who at the time of the event I was dressed in civilian clothes He gave his version of the facts, confirmed what can be seen in the images that were recorded and cleared up several doubts.

The event occurred last Sunday night at the corner of Lugones and Payro streets, from the town of La Reja, in Moreno.

The case is in charge of the prosecutor Gabriel López, of the Functional Instruction Unit No. 8 of the Moreno-General Rodríguez Judicial Department, who awaits the results of the expertise to resolve the procedural situation of the accused officer.

The second offender remained on the run. and the police officer investigated is charged for the moment for the crime of “simple homicide aggravated by the use of a firearm and for being effective of a security force.”

It also transpired that the agent’s girlfriend, who is also seen in the video, testified and said what can be seen in the camera images.

What Patricia Bullrich and Wado de Pedro said about the case

The presidential candidate of the PRO, Patricia Bullrich, defended the policeman who killed a motorcycle in the Moreno district of Buenos Aires and asked for “support” for the Security Forces in the fight against crime.

“The police officer acted flagrante delicto. However, today he is detained. If it had been the other way around, the motochorro would be free,” said the former Minister of Security.

Through her Twitter account, the opposition reference added: “The Police must have the necessary support to be able to fulfill their role: take care of the citizenry.”

For his part, Edward “Wado” of Peterquestioned the position of Bullrich. The official and Kirchnerist presidential candidate criticized that in Together for Change (JxC) they use insecurity electorally and said that “magic measures” don’t work.

“If we want to resolve insecurity in Argentina, we have to stop taking it as part of the campaign, so frivolous,” the official said.



