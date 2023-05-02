The case of the rapper who killed to defend his sister in Neuquén: “What does the prosecution listen to?”

This Tuesday at 1:00 p.m., a Trial Court will issue its verdict in the case of César Nahuelquen (35), the man who admitted to killing to Julio Alfonso González Poo (19) to defend her sister, a victim of gender violence.

In his plea, produced last Thursday, prosecutor Andrés Azar asked that find him responsible for simple homicide for the crime, which occurred at 1 in the morning on April 2, 2022 in the Toma Norte neighborhood. For the brother, Alan Lucas Román Alveal (21), requested acquittal. The plaintiff Elio García pleaded to condemn the two.

The private defender Sebastián Perazzoli asked for the acquittal of the brothersand secondly that Nahuelquen be declared the author of homicide in legitimate defense of third parties.

The Tribunal is made up of Lucas Yancarelli, Mauricio Zabala and Luis Giorgetti.

The defendant’s sister suffered extreme gender violence by González Poo, with whom he had a short relationship. Despite repeated complaints and calls to the emergency number, never got answers. She only found support in the feminist collective La Revuelta.

“Misuse of the gender perspective”

One of the founders and referents, Ruth Zurbriggen, attended one of the trial hearings. After listening to prosecutor Azar’s argument, she pointed out that “I once again confirmed the misuse of the gender perspective in the mouths of justice officials. A kind of trivialization, and abusive misrepresentation of the theoretical and practical contributions of feminist studies and activism. Could it be that they assume that anything goes? What is it enough for society to say that they reject gender violence? Could it be that they think that something related to gender should be mentioned because it is politically correct?«.

She explained that “the gender perspective allows us to focus on a problem, get involved and stay in it for as long as necessary to analyze it in its multi-causality, in its systematic nature and in the structures that produce it. In the capillary and extended effects of the damage it produces. It allows us to hear what we hear in a different way».

“Maybe that’s what this is all about. We learned in La Revolt that many times people depend on others to listen to us»he remarked.

“What is the prosecution listening to?”

He then asked a series of rhetorical questions: “What does the prosecution hear from the victim and survivor of violence when they say that he feels guilty for having involved his whole family in this painful circumstance? What do you hear about that guilt? That this guilt is the result of what one of his brothers tells him to present him as the worst sexist monster? By the way, in the plea the prosecutor takes as evidence the audio recordings of one of the accused brothers, he reads them with emphasis, as if he were playing a role. The one of the macho Surprisingly, this simplifying theatricalization turned out very well ».

«Isn’t there anger in State institutions when a woman does not come to ratify a complaint? Aren’t there friends that blame when a partner who cannot get out of the circle of violence? Assuming that’s wrong doesn’t solve the problem. It simplifies the approach and in return sharpens it».

someone was going to die

Zurbriggen rescued the statement of the psychologist who treated Nahuelquen’s sister. “someone was going to diehe said in his testimony, someone was going to die because the State and its institutions are late. Always late. It is very unfortunate that throw people into violently solving complex problems. Who is in charge of this responsibility in the Judiciary? The most entrenched and privileged power in this society, by the way.”

Then he asked again: “What do they hear when they listen? The problems related to gender-based violence are dense problems, they cannot be analyzed from the point of view of simplification, they need the generation of powerful responses that start from wanting to repair. Because gender violence is devastating events for those who suffer them and for the entire environment who is affected by this web of suffering».



