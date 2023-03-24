One month after the case of the two minors from Argentina who fell from a balcony in Spain and which shocked the country, there are news regarding the state of health of the sister who survived the fall and how the investigation continues.

The event occurred in the town of Sallent, in the province of Barcelona (northeast). The 12-year-old twins jumped off the balcony of their house. Leila survived but her sister Alana (it was later learned that she wanted to be called Ivan) died.

Today, Leila recovers, but is still admitted to the Sallent hospital. Fortunately her life is not in danger.

The case that shook Spain: how is the state of health of the twin Leila

Leila is in the rehabilitation stage, with different treatments. She had a shattered jaw, numerous fractures, and a compromised lung.

His recovery depends on how much longer he will stay with his parents and 10-year-old brother Amadeo in Spain.

The family, originally from Argentina, plans to return to Mar del Plata as a result of what happened.

How is the case going?

Manresa Investigating Court number 5 is in charge of the investigation. He compiled the police reports prepared by the Mossos d’Equadra – the local Catalan police – in which they confirm that the girls were victims of bullying.

Within this framework, Lucas, the father of the twins, declared days ago. On the recommendation of the lawyer who represents them, neither Lucas nor Maia, the girls’ mother, make statements to the press. They only issued a statement weeks ago in which they let it be known that they would only speak through their lawyer “out of respect for the privacy and memory of their daughters” and so as not to hinder the judicial and police investigation.

The Catalan Ministry of Education, for its part, resolved to relieve the director of the Llobregat de Sallent Public Institute, where Alana and Leila were in the first year of ESO, Compulsory Secondary Education, according to Spanish legislation.