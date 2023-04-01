The federal judge Marcelo Martínez de Giorgi awaits the answer of the telephone company Personnel of the judicial documents in which he required the firm details about the process of obtaining several cell lines in the name of Horacio Rosatti.

The head of the Supreme Court of Justice denounced in the courts of Comodoro Py the hiring in his name of four telephone subscribers using his ID number and the address of his home in the province of Santa Fe.

According to the accusation, Rosatti found out about the existence of these lines after the Personal payment summons receipts arrived at his home, a company of which he stated that he was not a customer.

Despite the fact that it is a crime whose author is unknown, the investigation was carried out by the Public Ministry. The first intervention came from the hand of the prosecutor on duty Gerardo Pollicita; Subsequently, and after a lottery, the file was left in the hands of Judge Martínez de Giorgi, who works with the prosecutor Paloma Ochoa. The complaint is labeled as “falsification of a document intended to prove identity”, a crime that provides for an expected sentence of up to eight years in prison.

According to the first investigations, the registration of the four lines occurred between the months of January and February in Misiones, the province where Elías Ezequiel Nuñes Pinheiro is from, the 22-year-old who admitted to having hacked the cell phone of the former Minister of Security and Justice of the City, Marcelo D’Alessandro.

Although the coincidence is striking, at the moment there are no indications that link one cause and the other. Nuñes Pinheiro was investigated earlier this week by Judge María Araceli Martínez and Diana Dupuy, a prosecutor specializing in computer crimes. He and four other people accused as co-authors are charged with the crimes of aggravated damage, violation of secrets and privacy, unauthorized dissemination of intimate images or recordings and digital identity theft.

According to Nuñes Pinheiro, he was contacted by a person through the Telegram application who paid him between 12 and 15 thousand pesos in cryptocurrencies to carry out the “SIM Swap” maneuver, which consists of cloning D’Alessandro’s cell phone chip. validating your identity with data obtained illegally.

With the information collected in the investigation, the magistrate aims to direct the investigation towards possible masterminds and financiers. It is not ruled out that the judge could add the criminal figure of illicit association given the large amount of evidence obtained.