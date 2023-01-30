The cast of the original author of the live-action version of “One Piece” is revealed! Netflix must produce high-quality products?

Netflix’s live-action version of “One Piece” has exposed its first poster. There are 10 episodes in the first season, and the episodes will be broadcast this year.

In terms of cast:

Inaki Godoy as Luffy

Makensuke Nitta as Zoro

Emily Ladd as Nami

Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp

Taz Skylar as Sanji

The “One Piece” live-action series is produced by Tomorrow Studios and Shueisha. The author of the original manga, Eiichiro Oda, and others act as executive producers and participate in casting.

Tomorrow Studio, led by Marty Adelstein, the producer of the American drama “Prison Break”, will also join the team, and Matt Owens, a fan of “One Piece”, will serve as the screenwriter.

On May 11, 2012, “One Piece (One Piece)” won the 41st Japan Cartoonists Association Award. This work was officially certified by Guinness World Records as “the series of comics created by a single author with the highest circulation in the world“.

On July 21, 2017, the Japan Memorial Day Association passed the certification and established July 22 every year as “One Piece Day”.