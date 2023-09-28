‘The Castle Diary’: A Glimpse into the Life of an Italian Countess in a 900-Year-Old Castle

Italian Woman Shares Her Life in a 900-Year-Old Castle

Ludovica Sannazzaro Natta, a 21-year-old Italian, has been living in a 900-year-old castle for her entire life. The castle, known as Sannazzaro Castle, is located in the picturesque countryside near Giarole in northern Italy and has been in her family for 28 generations.

Sannazzaro Natta’s parents decided to move from Milan to the castle in 2006 and make it their full-time residence. As a child, she found the castle to be “normal,” but also exciting due to its numerous rooms, including 18 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms, as well as living rooms, a library, a ballroom, and a dining room. She even enjoyed playing hide-and-seek in the castle’s closets.

Growing up in the castle allowed Sannazzaro Natta to indulge in her imagination and explore the “fantasy atmosphere” of a real-life fairy tale. However, as she got older, she began to realize that living in a castle was not something that everyone could relate to, and she sometimes felt hesitant to share this detail about her life with others.

Nevertheless, Sannazzaro Natta learned to embrace her unique living situation and became fascinated by the castle’s history and her family’s legacy. She began researching the castle’s origins and even helped her father examine old family letters. During her time studying musical theater in the United States, she found it easier to share her castle story and decided not to hide an important part of her identity.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sannazzaro Natta returned to the castle and developed a newfound appreciation for her home. She started sharing her life in the castle on social media, creating The Castle Diary, where she uploads videos on TikTok and Instagram about what it’s really like living in a medieval castle. Her videos gained popularity, especially during the rise of the “Bridgerton” series, as her life seemed to mirror the period drama.

While Sannazzaro Natta enjoys playing up the princess aesthetic on social media, she also aims to show the reality of living in a castle, including the challenges such as bad Wi-Fi connection and numerous rooms to clean. Her social media presence has become a family affair, with her mother helping with costumes and her father and brother joining in the videos.

Additionally, Sannazzaro Natta’s social media presence has helped promote accommodation in the castle. Six of the castle’s eighteen rooms are available for tourists to rent, and more rooms can be booked for weddings or other events. The castle is situated in an area famous for its landscapes, small towns, hills, and excellent food and wine.

Sannazzaro Natta hopes to continue opening the castle doors to visitors, as she believes it brings the castle to life. She plans to organize a history-themed ball in 2025 and is excited about the upcoming public events that embrace the “fantasy” of the castle.

Living in a castle may not be the norm for most people, but for Sannazzaro Natta, it is a unique and special experience that she cherishes and wants to share with others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

