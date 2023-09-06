The cat house in the shape of Tesla, the latest idea of ​​Elon Musk

ROME – It costs only 13 dollars but is already selling like hot cakes among Tesla fans. The cat house that is all the rage on the web is just one of the latest ideas staged by Elon Musk, but very effective on the Chinese market where it has been marketed for the moment. No particular construction engineering: only imagination and cardboard, expertly assembled to let even the most forastic of felines rest.

However, it is not only the “Tesla Life” writing that stands out on the front that reveals its origin. The kennel is deliberately inspired by the Cybertruck, the powerful electric pick-up whose first example left the Texan plant in Austin on 15 July A recipe clearly devoted to angular shapes, with the front of the kennel triangular but cut off at the top and the sides hexagonal, between which a carpet of a special material has been fixed on which the cat, between one nap and another, can claws back.

In reality, hypotheses and gambles are already bouncing around the net, given the eccentricities to which Musk has accustomed users. The most popular is that of an acute merchandising action that will be followed up with other products thanks to which to broaden the boundaries beyond the four wheels. And to those who rightly observe that such products actually already exist – it is enough to go to the brand’s shop site to become educated among jackets, roof bars and so on – the objection is simple: apart from a coating to protect the seats of the Model X from pets, Tesla had not yet ventured into objects so close to man’s best friend. But, as always, for everyone there is a first time.

