When purchasing performance tickets, open the online ticketing platform, and you can see more than ten categories such as concerts, concerts, dramas, musicals, dance dramas, operas, folk art, children’s parent-child, outdoor music festivals, talk shows, and immersive performances. Many years ago, these performances were mostly presented in three or four categories such as song and dance, drama, and opera. In the past ten years, my country’s performance market has developed by leaps and bounds. One of the manifestations is that the performance market is clearly segmented. Musicals, talk shows and other once-niche categories have a wider audience, and new categories such as immersive performances have mushroomed. , which means that the performance market is maturing.

The explosive growth of new models such as talk shows

“It’s so hard to buy tickets for a talk show! It’s all about your hand speed. It’s even harder to grab a good cast. You have to keep an eye on the ticket release time.” Audience Wang Linyuan is a new small theater talk show lover, based in Beijing Most of the talk show venues in , he bought tickets to watch it, but 4 years ago, he hardly knew what a talk show was, and he rarely saw such performances on ticket-purchasing websites.

Like a talk show that has exploded in recent years

There are many performance categories that have grown exponentially, and musicals are also very representative. Six or seven years ago, the audience for musicals was very fixed, and there were not many performances. Fans stared at the plays that were touring in China every year. As well as the surge in the number of Chinese original plays, there are more audiences who know about the performance category of musicals. In the “2021 National Performance Market Annual Report” released by the China Performance Industry Association, the annual box office revenue of the musical market in 2021 will be 1.002 billion yuan, which is higher than the box office revenue of traditional categories such as concerts and dances. The obvious contrast is that in the early years, musicals were classified as dramas, and there was no separate statistics.

Immersive and ambient performances are also emerging performance categories in recent years. This kind of performance breaks the boundaries of the stage, the actors and the audience get close to each other, and the play is staged next to the audience. Happy Twist has launched a number of environmental plays such as the experiential comedy “Stolen Heart Dinner” and the piano LIVE musical “Deadly Melody”. The audience can even enjoy the interaction of the actors while eating the “dinner dinner”, a three-dimensional viewing experience and self-contained The social mode scene is very popular among young people.

way of performance

Online Variety Show “Bringing Fire” Offline Performance

The subdivision of performance categories benefits from the development of the overall performance market, and the rapid development of certain performance categories in recent years is mostly related to online driving offline and online and offline linkages.

In recent years, TV variety shows and online variety shows have become very popular, and variety shows of different art categories have been broadcast, which in turn drives the consumption of offline performances. “Summer of the Band” was performed at small live and large-scale outdoor music festivals such as LiveHouse, and the Beijing International Music Industry Conference launched the LiveHouse exhibition season and other major events; Many musicals starred by dance theatre actor A Yunga are hard to come by; “Talk Show Conference” has made a large number of young people become regular guests of talk show performances; “This! It’s Hip-hop”, “Hot-Blood Hip-hop”, “Dance Storm” and other programs have brought hip-hop, ballet, Latin dance and other dance styles into the sight of ordinary people.

The popularity of online programs has also significantly expanded the audience of the performance market and their age span. The “2021 National Performance Market Annual Report” shows that in 2021, the main consumers of the performance market will be young people aged 18 to 39, accounting for 76% of ticket users. Young people of “Generation Z” (born between 1995 and 2009) are accustomed to discovering the world through the Internet. After finding their favorite art form online, they are more willing to enter the theater. This is also a reflection of this generation’s higher awareness of copyright protection. .

In recent years, the proportion of female consumers has also been increasing year by year, especially in musicals, dances and other performance categories. The variety show “This! It’s Street Dance”. During its third season of its offline nationwide tour, data from the Damai platform showed that female ticket users accounted for 77%.

performance agency

From “spreading pie” to “professional deep cultivation”

The development of the vertical field of performing arts is the inevitable result of the development of the market to a certain stage, and also depends on the exploration of market players such as performance units. In the early years, many performance companies operated and produced various types of performances at the same time, but in recent years, the trend of “specializing in the art industry” has become more and more obvious.

Children’s parent-child performance is a category that has changed significantly in recent years. It has been independent from the drama category and has become a performing arts category with a relatively stable market. Dachuan Culture has launched many parent-child dramas such as “Fantastic Night at Dunhuang”, “Wonderful Night at Art Museum”, and “You Are a Performer”. Its founder and chairman, You Xinghua, introduced that he has been performing for more than 20 years and has also operated in his early years. It has been in various categories such as concerts and musicals, but later focused on the parent-child market. “In addition to personal hobbies, but also because children are the future of the country, I hope to use performing arts to contribute to children’s quality education.” From the perspective of the market, the parent-child performance market is stable and suitable for deep cultivation. You Xinghua also revealed that in the country’s “double performance” In the context of “minus”, leading and educational parent-child performances may unleash greater power in the future.

You Xinghua’s choice represents the ideas of many performance companies. They do not blindly focus on the expansion of “big face”, but choose to deepen their subdivisions. “The choice of the parent-child field also focuses on its scalability. In the future, the parent-child market will tell Chinese stories abroad.” You Xinghua said.Reporter Han Xuan

Industry view

Young audiences need more new “playing games”

“The more subdivision of the performance market category is a reflection of the maturity of the market.” Pan Yan, secretary-general of the China Performance Industry Association, said that this change has been very obvious in recent years. , and even each category is counted separately according to large, medium and small theaters, “This means that the overall scale of the performance market, the creative team, and the size of the audience have expanded, and on the other hand, it also means that each segment has been significantly developed. .”

In Pan Yan’s view, while leading the arts, today’s performance agencies are more and more conscious of serving the people, “no longer beards and eyebrows, but focus on different types of audience needs, while creating new performance consumption patterns. “Pan Yan said that now a group of younger audiences have grown up and need more choices and ways to play, and the performance market is also developing with joint efforts.Han Xuan

