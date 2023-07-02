The Catholic Church denounced that democracy is “conditioned by minority or corporate powers”

The Church warned that “democracy ceased to be identified with the expression of the interests of the majority, of the common good” and “became a tool conditioned by minority or corporate powers”. This was highlighted by the Episcopal Commission for Social Pastoral during the Social Week meeting that took place between June 30 and July 2 in Mar del Plata for the “40 years of Democracy and 10 years of Francisco”, in the middle of the beginning of the electoral campaign of the different pre-candidates presidential.

In this sense, it was indicated that during the meeting “a strong appeal was made to listen, remember and consolidate democracy by facing its outstanding debts”. “We consider that it is necessary to recover belonging to the homeland to build together a community that defends the life and interests of all, leaving no one outside,” he said.

He also recalled that “in the recovery of democracy, after the darkest night, they dreamed of a democratic ideal with popular valueswhich would guarantee equality, economic development, the republican integration of the nation”.

“However, the economic and political bids opened the door for a crisis of representation in the institutions that went hand in hand with a process of disintegration and fragmentation of the social body,” he said.

The Church affirmed that they are “In the face of a democracy that on the one hand requires greater vigor and empathy with its own, but that is not enough to cover all sectors and regions of Argentina.”

“Faced with the changes in the world and the new challenges of the time, we fight to recover the validity and popular leadership in social and political institutions. In the presentation of Memory, History and Truth we warn that the consolidation of democracy is permanent , even when today in Latin America there are soft coups d’état or it is intended to ignore the popular will,” he said.

And he revealed that “the need to sustain the human rights policies built from 1983 to date as state policies was underscored”, while indicating that “The presentation of this work implies from the Church the healing power of knowing the truth about history.”

“We are talking about a democracy that means the construction of full citizenship, the exercise of rights, that ensures conditions for the well-being of our people, that overcomes fragmentation, with social sensitivity, with Land, Shelter and Work that guarantees equal opportunities, with economic independence,” the document added later.

In addition, he added: “We insistently hear that a new social pact or a new democratic contract is necessary, with the participation of the entire political, economic and social leadership, with a consensus that is possible and necessary, rescuing all the good that was done in democracy, emphasizing that it is necessary to go to the culture of encounter, based on listening that enables us to debate and overcome differences”.

The Church also pointed out: “We hear the lights and shadows of this time that has passed, with achievements and advances, but with the debts still pending of democracy. We rescue the almost unanimous expression of all the participants in this week on the relevance of a transversal commitment to achieve consensus on sustained public policies to project education, employment, justice and economic development with inclusion”.

“Decent work, it has been said, not only has an economic value but is valued as the main organizer of social life. We listen to the need for greater industrialization and policies to add value to raw materials for the generation of employment and to reach the necessary agreements to combat inflation and sustain growth in a situation that is presented with optimism in the coming economic times”, accurate.

In addition, the fact of “improving access to Justice and advancing against impunity was highlighted, highlighting that the end of the welfare state cannot be resolved with repressive laws, which do not consider the social foundations of such problems.”

“Regarding education, although the growth of educational inclusion went through, debts are registered in the quality of training, rescuing the school as a space for peace, love for the country and social coexistence,” he considered. And he added: “We need to move from a representative democracy to a participatory democracy, with the corresponding plurality. There are sectors that today question the democratic system, but we must not give up, it is the framework and lifestyle that we have chosen to have.”

“No solution based on the elimination of the other can be a good way to re-create democracy. We need a calm, reflective, deep analysis of where we are and where we want to go. We need to put ‘one ear on the people and the other on the Gospel,'” he said.

In this sense, he expanded: “We are all summoned to this task, especially young people, listening to their proposals, desires and dreams, which, as Pope Francis says, are not the future but the present of this coming democracy”.

