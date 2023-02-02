Mar 22, 2021
We celebrate our 100th episode with the return of a favorite
Catholic Culture Podcast guest, former Pennsylvania Poet Laureate
Samuel Hazo. At 92, Sam is still writing books, most recently a new
collection of poems and a novel, published by Wiseblood Books.
In this episode Sam reads and discusses poems from his new
collection, The Next Time We Saw Paris, a recurring
theme of which is how each experience in time passes away, yet in
passing away it becomes a singular whole which remains present as
such in memory.
He discusses his founding of the International Poetry Forum in
Pittsburgh, which hosted public readings by many of the greatest
contemporary poets, including W.H. Auden, Seamus Heaney, and
Czeslaw Milosz. Other topics include the importance of hearing
poetry read aloud, the development of Sam’s poetic voice into
something very like natural speech, and the hidden power of
women.
Watch this discussion on YouTube: https://youtu.be/mg4Ao-eTIwI
Links
The Next Time We Saw Paris https://www.wisebloodbooks.com/store/p108/The-Next-Time-We-Saw-Paris.html
If Nobody Calls, I’m Not Home
https://www.wisebloodbooks.com/store/p98/If_Nobody_Calls%2C_I%27m_Not_Home%3A_The_Open_Letters_of_Bim_Nakely%2C_by_Samuel_Hazo.html
Sam Hazo’s website https://www.samhazopoet.com
Catholic Culture Podcast interview with Hazo on Maritain
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-28-introduction-to-maritains-poetic-philosophy-samuel-hazo/
The Daily Poem podcast https://shows.acast.com/the-daily-poem
