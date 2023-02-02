We celebrate our 100th episode with the return of a favorite

Catholic Culture Podcast guest, former Pennsylvania Poet Laureate

Samuel Hazo. At 92, Sam is still writing books, most recently a new

collection of poems and a novel, published by Wiseblood Books.

In this episode Sam reads and discusses poems from his new

collection, The Next Time We Saw Paris, a recurring

theme of which is how each experience in time passes away, yet in

passing away it becomes a singular whole which remains present as

such in memory.

He discusses his founding of the International Poetry Forum in

Pittsburgh, which hosted public readings by many of the greatest

contemporary poets, including W.H. Auden, Seamus Heaney, and

Czeslaw Milosz. Other topics include the importance of hearing

poetry read aloud, the development of Sam’s poetic voice into

something very like natural speech, and the hidden power of

women.

Watch this discussion on YouTube: https://youtu.be/mg4Ao-eTIwI

Links

The Next Time We Saw Paris https://www.wisebloodbooks.com/store/p108/The-Next-Time-We-Saw-Paris.html

If Nobody Calls, I’m Not Home

https://www.wisebloodbooks.com/store/p98/If_Nobody_Calls%2C_I%27m_Not_Home%3A_The_Open_Letters_of_Bim_Nakely%2C_by_Samuel_Hazo.html

Sam Hazo’s website https://www.samhazopoet.com

Catholic Culture Podcast interview with Hazo on Maritain

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-28-introduction-to-maritains-poetic-philosophy-samuel-hazo/

The Daily Poem podcast https://shows.acast.com/the-daily-poem

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like

the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio