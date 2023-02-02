Poet-philosopher James Matthew Wilson returns to the show to

read poems from his new collection, The Strangeness of the

Goodincluding his “Quarantine Notebook” series, and to

discuss the decay and renewal of Catholic intellectual life.

Topics discussed include:

The present narrowing of Catholic intellectual life in

conservative/traditional circles

How do you become cultured, in an authentic and non-pretentious

way, when you’re not participating in a culture?

His ideal approach to reciting poetry

The poets we most need to be reading now

What needs to be done to build on the work in Catholic

aesthetics done by figures like Maritain, Hildebrand, and

Gilson

What it’s like to be an orthodox Catholic teaching at a merely

nominally Catholic university

Trying to get through to college freshmen who think they

already know that there’s no value in the Western patrimony,

there’s no truth, and life is meaningless

Watch this interview on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Ip02uvHlvck

Note: This interview was recorded before James Matthew Wilson

announced his appointment as founding director of a new MFA in

Creative Writing, at the University of St. Thomas, Houston (in

collaboration with multiple past Catholic Culture Podcast guests,

particularly Joshua Hren of Wiseblood Books). Learn about the

program here:

https://www.stthom.edu/public/index.asp?AQ_Action=getPageByURL&AQ_URL=/Academics/School-of-Arts-and-Sciences/Division-of-Liberal-Studies/Graduate/Master-of-Fine-Arts-in-Creative-Writing/Index.aqf

Links

The Strangeness of the Good

https://www.amazon.com/Strangeness-Good-Including-Quarantine-Notebook/dp/1621386325/

All interviews with James Matthew Wilson

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL-tePYzIXOsQ2OgM0Bh-Nq1LUpYF2877q