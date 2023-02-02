Apr 5, 2021
Poet-philosopher James Matthew Wilson returns to the show to
read poems from his new collection, The Strangeness of the
Goodincluding his “Quarantine Notebook” series, and to
discuss the decay and renewal of Catholic intellectual life.
Topics discussed include:
-
The present narrowing of Catholic intellectual life in
conservative/traditional circles
- How do you become cultured, in an authentic and non-pretentious
way, when you’re not participating in a culture?
-
His ideal approach to reciting poetry
- The poets we most need to be reading now
-
What needs to be done to build on the work in Catholic
aesthetics done by figures like Maritain, Hildebrand, and
Gilson
- What it’s like to be an orthodox Catholic teaching at a merely
nominally Catholic university
- Trying to get through to college freshmen who think they
already know that there’s no value in the Western patrimony,
there’s no truth, and life is meaningless
Watch this interview on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Ip02uvHlvck
Note: This interview was recorded before James Matthew Wilson
announced his appointment as founding director of a new MFA in
Creative Writing, at the University of St. Thomas, Houston (in
collaboration with multiple past Catholic Culture Podcast guests,
particularly Joshua Hren of Wiseblood Books). Learn about the
program here:
https://www.stthom.edu/public/index.asp?AQ_Action=getPageByURL&AQ_URL=/Academics/School-of-Arts-and-Sciences/Division-of-Liberal-Studies/Graduate/Master-of-Fine-Arts-in-Creative-Writing/Index.aqf
Links
The Strangeness of the Good
https://www.amazon.com/Strangeness-Good-Including-Quarantine-Notebook/dp/1621386325/
All interviews with James Matthew Wilson
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL-tePYzIXOsQ2OgM0Bh-Nq1LUpYF2877q