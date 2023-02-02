Home Entertainment The Catholic Culture Podcast: 103
Apr 20, 2021

Did you know there’s a hotel in NYC named after Pope Leo XIII?
The Leo House was founded in the 1880s as a boarding house for
German Catholic immigrants, at the behest of the Holy Father, and
is still operating today as a Catholic hotel providing charitable
hospitality at a discount.

In this episode you’ll learn from the Leo House’s chairman and
president, Michael Coneys, about the hotel’s fascinating history.
The story involves Pope Leo’s special care for the Catholic Church
in Germany as it was struggling under Protestant Prussian rule; as
well as the St. Raphael Society, which helped political dissidents
to escape Nazi Germany. It also involves a very providential visit
from Mother Teresa! But this is also a very contemporary story
story of one of many Catholic nonprofits struggling to survive the
past year’s lockdowns.

Watch this episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/8888Qu0oonc

Links

Learn more: https://leohousenyc.com/

Donate to the Leo House: https://leohousenyc.com/donate/

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org.
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

