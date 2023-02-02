Did you know there’s a hotel in NYC named after Pope Leo XIII?

The Leo House was founded in the 1880s as a boarding house for

German Catholic immigrants, at the behest of the Holy Father, and

is still operating today as a Catholic hotel providing charitable

hospitality at a discount.

In this episode you’ll learn from the Leo House’s chairman and

president, Michael Coneys, about the hotel’s fascinating history.

The story involves Pope Leo’s special care for the Catholic Church

in Germany as it was struggling under Protestant Prussian rule; as

well as the St. Raphael Society, which helped political dissidents

to escape Nazi Germany. It also involves a very providential visit

from Mother Teresa! But this is also a very contemporary story

story of one of many Catholic nonprofits struggling to survive the

past year’s lockdowns.

