Jul 15, 2021
Noelle Mering joins the show to discuss her new
book Awake, Not Woke: A Christian Response to the Cult of
Progressive Ideology.
Topics discussed include:
- The core principles of woke ideology: group over person, will
over reason, power over authority
Proof that ideology is what really matters to the woke, more
than membership in a victim group
How Frankfurt School thinkers, who combined neo-Marxism with
neo-Freudianism, influenced the training of American
schoolteachers
The feedback loop between immorality, ensuing misery, and bad
ideas
Why today’s progressivism is driven to destroy innocence
Fundamental differences between woke ideology and
Christianity
Self-knowledge and self-accusation, antidotes to the woke
worldview
Links
Buy Awake, Not Woke
https://tanbooks.com/contemporary-issues/social-issues/awake-not-woke-a-christian-response-to-the-cult-of-progressive-ideology/
Noelle Mering https://www.noellemering.com/
Theology of Home https://theologyofhome.com/