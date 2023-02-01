Home Entertainment The Catholic Culture Podcast: 110 – Woke Idols, Woke Pathologies
by admin
Jul 15, 2021

Noelle Mering joins the show to discuss her new
book Awake, Not Woke: A Christian Response to the Cult of
Progressive Ideology.

Topics discussed include:

  • The core principles of woke ideology: group over person, will
    over reason, power over authority

  • Proof that ideology is what really matters to the woke, more
    than membership in a victim group

  • How Frankfurt School thinkers, who combined neo-Marxism with
    neo-Freudianism, influenced the training of American
    schoolteachers

  • The feedback loop between immorality, ensuing misery, and bad
    ideas

  • Why today’s progressivism is driven to destroy innocence

  • Fundamental differences between woke ideology and
    Christianity

  • Self-knowledge and self-accusation, antidotes to the woke
    worldview

Links

Buy Awake, Not Woke
https://tanbooks.com/contemporary-issues/social-issues/awake-not-woke-a-christian-response-to-the-cult-of-progressive-ideology/

Noelle Mering https://www.noellemering.com/

Theology of Home https://theologyofhome.com/

