Aug 2, 2021
Today we discuss one of the greatest Arthurian tales, told by
one of the most virtuosic poets in the history of English, an
anonymous priest of the 14th century. Sir Gawain and the
Green Knight tells us a lot about courtesy, original sin, and
grace, all bound up in an enormously entertaining story about a
giant, decapitation-surviving green knight.
Poet and critic Anthony Esolen joins the show to discuss the
poem, its Middle English dialect, and the tradition of alliterative
verse.
Watch discussion on YouTube: https://youtu.be/8YKmYkklcuU
Links
Marie Boroff’s translation of the complete works of the
Gawain-poet
https://www.amazon.com/Gawain-Poet-Complete-Cleanness-Erkenwald/dp/0393912353
Simon Armitage’s facing-page translation including the original
Middle English
https://www.amazon.com/Gawain-Green-Knight-Verse-Translation/dp/0393334155
Dana Gioia essay, “Accentual Verse” https://danagioia.com/essays/writing-and-reading/accentual-verse/
Magdalen College, where Esolen teaches, still has spaces open in
its 2021 freshman class! https://magdalen.edu/
Anthony Esolen, The Hundredfold: Songs for the
Lord https://www.ignatius.com/The-Hundredfold-P3358.aspx
Esolen on his poem The Hundredfold https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-55-hundredfold-anthony-esolen/
Esolen discusses Stagecoach on Criteria: The Catholic
Film Podcast https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/stagecoach-1939/
Follow this link to join the Online Great Books VIP waiting list
and get 25% off your first 3 months: https://hj424.isrefer.com/go/ogbmemberships/tmirus/
This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio