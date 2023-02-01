Sep 29, 2021
Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington, Virginia, recently issued
“A Catechesis on the Human Person and Gender Ideology”. The
document takes a strong unequivocal stance against transgender
ideology, down to practical specifics like telling the faithful we
must not use transgender names and pronouns. Beyond that, it excels
in showing how the Church’s whole anthropology and theology are at
stake in the transgender issue.
Today’s guest, Fr. Stephen Schultz, was one of the Bishop’s
advisers in drafting the document. Fr. Schultz is the director of
the EnCourage apostolate in the Diocese of Arlington, and chaplain
at St. Paul VI Catholic High School.
Watch discussion on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Sf83zKx3XeI
Links
“A Catechesis on the Human Person and Gender Ideology”
https://www.catholicculture.org/culture/library/view.cfm?recnum=12554
EnCourage https://couragerc.org/encourage/
David Crawford and Michael Hanby, “The Abolition of Man and
Woman”
https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-abolition-of-man-and-woman-11593017500
Acedia episode mentioned
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-18-acedia-forgotten-capital-sin-rj-snell/
