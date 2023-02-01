Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington, Virginia, recently issued

“A Catechesis on the Human Person and Gender Ideology”. The

document takes a strong unequivocal stance against transgender

ideology, down to practical specifics like telling the faithful we

must not use transgender names and pronouns. Beyond that, it excels

in showing how the Church’s whole anthropology and theology are at

stake in the transgender issue.

Today’s guest, Fr. Stephen Schultz, was one of the Bishop’s

advisers in drafting the document. Fr. Schultz is the director of

the EnCourage apostolate in the Diocese of Arlington, and chaplain

at St. Paul VI Catholic High School.

Watch discussion on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Sf83zKx3XeI

Links

“A Catechesis on the Human Person and Gender Ideology”

https://www.catholicculture.org/culture/library/view.cfm?recnum=12554

EnCourage https://couragerc.org/encourage/

David Crawford and Michael Hanby, “The Abolition of Man and

Woman”

https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-abolition-of-man-and-woman-11593017500

Acedia episode mentioned

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-18-acedia-forgotten-capital-sin-rj-snell/

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like

the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio