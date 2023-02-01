Mary Lou Williams: one of the outstanding jazz pianists of all

time, composer, Catholic convert, visionary, performer of works of

mercy.

Because Williams’s career lasted and her style adapted through

many changes in jazz from the swing era to the early 1970s, and

because she mentored two of jazz’s most influential figures (Bud

Powell and Thelonious Monk), this episode is an opportunity not

only to dive into her life and music, but to learn a little about

jazz history more generally.

Deanna Witkowski, herself a jazz pianist and Catholic convert,

has written a new biography of Williams, Mary Lou Williams:

Music for the Soul, and performs Williams’s compositions

on her forthcoming album, Force of Nature.

Musical tracks heard in this episode:

Mary Lou Williams: “Waltz Boogie”, “Walkin’ and Swingin'”,

“Night Life”, “Holy Ghost” (composed by Larry Gales), “Autumn

Leaves” (composed by Joseph Kosma), “Aries”, “Taurus”, “Virgo”,

“Anima Christi”, “St. Martin de Porres”.

Excerpts from Bud Powell, “Cherokee” (composed by Ray Noble);

Thelonious Monk “Monk’s Dream”; Elmo Hope, “Eejah”.

Deanna Witkowski, “Intermission”, composed by Mary Lou Williams

and Milton Suggs, used with permission. From Deanna Witkowski’s

album Force of Nature.

