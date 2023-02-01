Home Entertainment The Catholic Culture Podcast: 121 – Catholic Jazz Legend Mary Lou Williams
Entertainment

by admin
Dec 9, 2021

Mary Lou Williams: one of the outstanding jazz pianists of all
time, composer, Catholic convert, visionary, performer of works of
mercy.

Because Williams’s career lasted and her style adapted through
many changes in jazz from the swing era to the early 1970s, and
because she mentored two of jazz’s most influential figures (Bud
Powell and Thelonious Monk), this episode is an opportunity not
only to dive into her life and music, but to learn a little about
jazz history more generally.

Deanna Witkowski, herself a jazz pianist and Catholic convert,
has written a new biography of Williams, Mary Lou Williams:
Music for the Soul, and performs Williams’s compositions
on her forthcoming album, Force of Nature.

Watch discussion on YouTube: https://youtu.be/B31PwFU-FrY

Links

Buy Deanna’s book and album: https://www.deannawitkowski.com/store

Musical tracks heard in this episode:

Mary Lou Williams: “Waltz Boogie”, “Walkin’ and Swingin'”,
“Night Life”, “Holy Ghost” (composed by Larry Gales), “Autumn
Leaves” (composed by Joseph Kosma), “Aries”, “Taurus”, “Virgo”,
“Anima Christi”, “St. Martin de Porres”.

Excerpts from Bud Powell, “Cherokee” (composed by Ray Noble);
Thelonious Monk “Monk’s Dream”; Elmo Hope, “Eejah”.

Deanna Witkowski, “Intermission”, composed by Mary Lou Williams
and Milton Suggs, used with permission. From Deanna Witkowski’s
album Force of Nature.

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org.
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

