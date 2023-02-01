Carl Hostetter, editor of a new volume of J.R.R. Tolkien’s

unpublished notes, The Nature of Middle-earthjoins

the show.

Carl discusses:

His collaboration with Christopher Tolkien leading to this new

volume

volume What other Tolkien writings we might expect to see

published

published Why it may be good that Tolkien never finished the Silmarillion

in his lifetime

in his lifetime Tolkien’s Thomistic reflections on elvish hylomorphism, and

other revelations contained in the new book

other revelations contained in the new book How Tolkien’s obsession with consistency nearly destroyed his

legendarium

legendarium Potential problems with the theology of Middle-earth

Anti-Catholic bias in contemporary Tolkien fandom and

scholarship

Links

Carl Hostetter, The Nature of

Middle-earth https://www.harpercollins.com/products/the-nature-of-middle-earth-jrr-tolkien

Interview with Jonathan McIntosh about The Flame

Imperishable

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-40-tolkien-and-aquinas-jonathan-s-mcintosh/

Other resources recommended:

J.R.R. Tolkien, Morgoth’s Ringvol. 10 of The

History of Middle-earthed. Christopher Tolkien

Jonathan McIntosh, The Flame Imperishable: Tolkien, St.

Thomas, and the Metaphysics of Faërie

Tom Shippey, The Road to Middle-Earth: How J.R.R. Tolkien

Created a New Mythology

verlyn aviator, Splintered Light: Logos and Language in

Tolkien’s World

Corey Olsen’s seminars on The Nature of

Middle-earth https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=duNayhMrrJ8&list=PLasMbZ4s5vIXZtwVbmyh6sTE56uiI_t0C

