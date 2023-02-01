Jan 21, 2022
Carl Hostetter, editor of a new volume of J.R.R. Tolkien’s
unpublished notes, The Nature of Middle-earthjoins
the show.
Carl discusses:
- His collaboration with Christopher Tolkien leading to this new
volume
- What other Tolkien writings we might expect to see
published
- Why it may be good that Tolkien never finished the Silmarillion
in his lifetime
- Tolkien’s Thomistic reflections on elvish hylomorphism, and
other revelations contained in the new book
- How Tolkien’s obsession with consistency nearly destroyed his
legendarium
- Potential problems with the theology of Middle-earth
- Anti-Catholic bias in contemporary Tolkien fandom and
scholarship
Links
Carl Hostetter, The Nature of
Middle-earth https://www.harpercollins.com/products/the-nature-of-middle-earth-jrr-tolkien
Interview with Jonathan McIntosh about The Flame
Imperishable
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-40-tolkien-and-aquinas-jonathan-s-mcintosh/
Other resources recommended:
J.R.R. Tolkien, Morgoth’s Ringvol. 10 of The
History of Middle-earthed. Christopher Tolkien
Jonathan McIntosh, The Flame Imperishable: Tolkien, St.
Thomas, and the Metaphysics of Faërie
Tom Shippey, The Road to Middle-Earth: How J.R.R. Tolkien
Created a New Mythology
verlyn aviator, Splintered Light: Logos and Language in
Tolkien’s World
Corey Olsen’s seminars on The Nature of
Middle-earth https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=duNayhMrrJ8&list=PLasMbZ4s5vIXZtwVbmyh6sTE56uiI_t0C
