by admin
Jan 21, 2022

Carl Hostetter, editor of a new volume of J.R.R. Tolkien’s
unpublished notes, The Nature of Middle-earthjoins
the show.

Carl discusses:

  • His collaboration with Christopher Tolkien leading to this new
    volume
  • What other Tolkien writings we might expect to see
    published
  • Why it may be good that Tolkien never finished the Silmarillion
    in his lifetime
  • Tolkien’s Thomistic reflections on elvish hylomorphism, and
    other revelations contained in the new book
  • How Tolkien’s obsession with consistency nearly destroyed his
    legendarium
  • Potential problems with the theology of Middle-earth
  • Anti-Catholic bias in contemporary Tolkien fandom and
    scholarship

Links

Carl Hostetter, The Nature of
Middle-earth https://www.harpercollins.com/products/the-nature-of-middle-earth-jrr-tolkien

Interview with Jonathan McIntosh about The Flame
Imperishable
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-40-tolkien-and-aquinas-jonathan-s-mcintosh/

Other resources recommended:

J.R.R. Tolkien, Morgoth’s Ringvol. 10 of The
History of Middle-earthed. Christopher Tolkien

Jonathan McIntosh, The Flame Imperishable: Tolkien, St.
Thomas, and the Metaphysics of Faërie

Tom Shippey, The Road to Middle-Earth: How J.R.R. Tolkien
Created a New Mythology

verlyn aviator, Splintered Light: Logos and Language in
Tolkien’s World

Corey Olsen’s seminars on The Nature of
Middle-earth https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=duNayhMrrJ8&list=PLasMbZ4s5vIXZtwVbmyh6sTE56uiI_t0C

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

