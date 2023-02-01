Feb 14, 2022
Art historian Elizabeth Lev joins the show to discuss her new
book, The Silent Knight: A History of St. Joseph as
Depicted in Art.
The book offers not only a history of sixteen centuries of art
featuring St. Joseph, but also an account of the development of
devotion to St. Joseph over the past two thousand years -from the
old man sitting overlooked in the corner of early Nativity scenes
to the glorious Patron of the Univeral Church.
Links
Watch on YouTube to see the artworks discussed: https://youtu.be/LiPgnGAcu-s
Elizabeth Lev, The Silent Knight https://www.sophiainstitute.com/products/item/the-silent-knight
Episode with Elizabeth on the history of St. Anthony Abbot in
art
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/90-temptation-st-anthony-elizabeth-lev/
Episode with Elizabeth on the
film Ben-How https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/ben-hur-1959-w-elizabeth-lev/
This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio