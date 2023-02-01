In Holy Week of 1962, Bishop Karol Wojtyla gave a retreat to a

group of Polish artists. The text of that retreat has now been

published in English, along with commentary, by the Theology of the

Body Institute, in a book titled God Is Beauty: A Retreat

on the Gospel and Art.

Christopher West, president of the TOB Institute, joins Thomas

Mirus to discuss the retreat and how it fits together with St. John

Paul II’s Theology of the Body. Themes include:

God is Beauty

The Incarnation is perfect Beauty manifested in the human

body

body The artist is a conduit of beauty coming from God

Artists’ responsibility for their talent

The sexed body as a sign of the relationality and fruitfulness

of the Trinity

of the Trinity The dangers of “moral minimalism”

The Crucifixion, where moral conscience and beauty meet

How Wojtyla’s work builds on, rather than replaces, traditional

theological symbolism

Thomas also discusses his experience of attending the ballet and

how it is challenging him to see the body in a new way.

