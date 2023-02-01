Apr 19, 2022
One of the best contemporary natural law philosophers, J.
Budszizewski, joins the show to discuss his new book, How (and
How Not) to Be Happyspiritual warfare in the classroom, and
his journey from “macho nihilism” to faith.
Topics include:
- Why virtue alone won’t make you happy
- Why the Greeks said “Call no man happy until he is dead”
- A critique of the Stoic revival
- How belief in the afterlife allows us to be honest about
suffering in this life
- Teaching secular students about natural law
- Breaking through people’s self-deception
- Budszizewski’s youthful embrace of nihilism and how God broke
down his intellectual pride
Links
How (and How Not) To Be Happy
https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/How-and-How-Not-to-Be-Happy/J-Budziszewski/9781684511075
Underground Thomist website http://www.undergroundthomist.org
Other recommended books by J. Budszizewski:
What We Can’t Not Know: A Guide https://www.amazon.com/What-We-Cant-Not-Know/dp/1586174819
The Meaning of Sex https://www.amazon.com/Meaning-Sex-J-Budziszewski/dp/1610170997
