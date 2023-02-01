One of the best contemporary natural law philosophers, J.

Budszizewski, joins the show to discuss his new book, How (and

How Not) to Be Happyspiritual warfare in the classroom, and

his journey from “macho nihilism” to faith.

Topics include:

Why virtue alone won’t make you happy

Why the Greeks said “Call no man happy until he is dead”

A critique of the Stoic revival

How belief in the afterlife allows us to be honest about

suffering in this life

Breaking through people’s self-deception

Budszizewski’s youthful embrace of nihilism and how God broke

down his intellectual pride

Links

How (and How Not) To Be Happy

https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/How-and-How-Not-to-Be-Happy/J-Budziszewski/9781684511075

Underground Thomist website http://www.undergroundthomist.org

Join Online Great Books with 25% off your first three months via

this link https://hj424.isrefer.com/go/ogbmemberships/tmirus/

Other recommended books by J. Budszizewski:

What We Can’t Not Know: A Guide https://www.amazon.com/What-We-Cant-Not-Know/dp/1586174819

The Meaning of Sex https://www.amazon.com/Meaning-Sex-J-Budziszewski/dp/1610170997

