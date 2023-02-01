Home Entertainment The Catholic Culture Podcast: 131 – Virtue Is Not Enough
The Catholic Culture Podcast: 131 – Virtue Is Not Enough

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 131 – Virtue Is Not Enough

Apr 19, 2022

One of the best contemporary natural law philosophers, J.
Budszizewski, joins the show to discuss his new book, How (and
How Not) to Be Happyspiritual warfare in the classroom, and
his journey from “macho nihilism” to faith.

Topics include:

  • Why virtue alone won’t make you happy
  • Why the Greeks said “Call no man happy until he is dead”
  • A critique of the Stoic revival
  • How belief in the afterlife allows us to be honest about
    suffering in this life
  • Teaching secular students about natural law
  • Breaking through people’s self-deception
  • Budszizewski’s youthful embrace of nihilism and how God broke
    down his intellectual pride

Links

How (and How Not) To Be Happy
https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/How-and-How-Not-to-Be-Happy/J-Budziszewski/9781684511075

Underground Thomist website http://www.undergroundthomist.org

Join Online Great Books with 25% off your first three months via
this link https://hj424.isrefer.com/go/ogbmemberships/tmirus/

Other recommended books by J. Budszizewski:

What We Can’t Not Know: A Guide https://www.amazon.com/What-We-Cant-Not-Know/dp/1586174819

The Meaning of Sex https://www.amazon.com/Meaning-Sex-J-Budziszewski/dp/1610170997

