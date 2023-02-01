In a wide-ranging and erudite interview, poet and translator

Ryan Wilson joins the podcast to discuss how the poet makes use of

the classical virtue of xenia or hospitality, what poets

can learn from the work of translation, the “romantic turn” (inner

vision) and the “classical turn” (communication/craft) in poetry,

the great Latin poet Horace, and more. Ryan performs, in his

dynamic style, classic poems by Horace and others, as well as his

own poems.

Ryan Wilson is an adjunct professor of English at the Catholic

University of America, editor of the journal Literary

Mattersand a visiting professor of poetry in the MFA program

at the University of St. Thomas in Houston. He is the author of

three books: The Stranger World, a collection of

original poems; How to Think Like a Poet;

and Proteus Bound: Selected Translations, 2008-2020.

Forthcoming are his anthology of contemporary Catholic poetry from

Paraclete Press (spring 2023), and another book of original poems,

The Ghostlight.

Timestamps

0:00 – Proteus Bound

13:09 – Hospitality as fundamental principle of community,

thought, and poetry

28:05 – The romantic turn and the classical turn

46:22 – Ryan Wilson, “Xenia”

53:39 – Proteus, Hermes, and Orpheus as figures of the poet

1:03:35 – Translation as training for the poet

1:17:47 – The Latin poetry of Horace

2:07:55 – Charles Baudelaire, “The Voice”

2:20:00 – How Ryan relates as a Catholic to classical

literature

2:27:10 – Ryan Wilson, “Philoctetes”

Links

Proteus Bound: Selected Translations, 2008-2020

https://www.cuapress.org/9781736656129/proteus-bound/

How to Think Like a Poet

https://www.wisebloodbooks.com/store/p97/How_to_Think_Like_a_Poet%2C_by_Ryan_Wilson.html

The Stranger World

http://www.measurepress.com/measure/index.php/catalog/books/stranger-world/

Literary Matters https://www.literarymatters.org/

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like

the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio