D. C. Schindler’s book The Politics of the Real: The

Church between Liberalism and Integralism is one of the

richest entries in the ongoing Catholic debate over liberalism,

political authority, the common good, and the relation between

Church and State.

Schindler offers subtle, convincing arguments as to why

liberalism is “the political form of evil”, specifically consisting

of a rejection of the Christian form – specifically, the

Jewish-Greek-Roman synthesis embodied in the Catholic Church.

Liberalism creates a situation like that described by comedian

Stephen Wright: “Last night somebody broke into my apartment and

replaced everything with exact duplicates.” It adopts aspects of

the Western tradition but only on radically different grounds, with

a fragmented vision of reality. Even when liberalism claims to make

room for religious tradition, it does so only by reconceiving

religion as a mere object of individual choice – that is, precisely

as non-traditional.

But Schindler goes beyond criticizing liberalism, offering a

profound and beautiful ontology of the social order and a somewhat

different model of the relation between Church and State from the

one proposed by Catholic integralists.

Schindler joins the podcast to discuss the book, including

topics such as:

Why objecting to non-liberal philosophy as “impractical” is a

rejection of man as a rational creature

Liberalism's false claim of neutrality (or non-confessionalism)

non-confessionalism)

The "Christian form" and its fragmentation

Why liberalism is “the political form of evil”

The roots of liberalism in medieval nominalism

The anti-Catholic meaning of the Declaration of Independence’s

“laws of nature and of nature’s God”

How the "neutral public square" subverts every tradition it "makes room for"

“makes room for”

“makes room for” The problem with distinguishing “civil society” from the

state

Why property is central to understanding the relation between individuals and society

individuals and society

Links

The Politics of the Real

https://newpolity.com/new-polity-press-titles/the-politics-of-the-real

