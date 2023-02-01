Home Entertainment The Catholic Culture Podcast: 135 – The Cardinal vs. the Communists
Entertainment

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 135 – The Cardinal vs. the Communists

by admin
The Catholic Culture Podcast: 135 – The Cardinal vs. the Communists

Jun 21, 2022

Historian Árpád von Klimó joins the podcast to give an
introduction to József Cardinal Mindszenty (1892-1975), prince
primate of Hungary. Mindszenty was not only the face of Hungarian
resistance to fascism and communism, but ultimately a symbol
Catholic resistance to communism worldwide. From 1948 to 1956 he
was in a communist prison, from 1956 to 1971 he was isolated from
the world as a refuge in the U.S. Legation in Hungary. He then
spent the last 4 years of his life in exile from his country and in
increasing tension with the Vatican’s more conciliatory approach to
diplomacy with Soviet nations.

Links

Victim of History: Cardinal Mindszenty, a
Biography https://www.cuapress.org/9780813234991/victim-of-history/

Árpád von Klimó https://history.catholic.edu/faculty-and-research/faculty-profiles/von-klimo-arpad/index.html

See also  Ettore Bassi in Borgomanero revisits "The fleeting moment"

You may also like

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 134 – The Political...

The box office of the Spring Festival stalls...

Dolce&Gabbana Du Gabbana 2023/24 autumn and winter men’s...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 136 – The Novel...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 137 – The Poetics...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 138 – Drawing in...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 139

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 140 – Let’s Get...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 141 – Libertarianism, Jazz...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 142 – The Genesis...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy