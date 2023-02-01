Historian Árpád von Klimó joins the podcast to give an

introduction to József Cardinal Mindszenty (1892-1975), prince

primate of Hungary. Mindszenty was not only the face of Hungarian

resistance to fascism and communism, but ultimately a symbol

Catholic resistance to communism worldwide. From 1948 to 1956 he

was in a communist prison, from 1956 to 1971 he was isolated from

the world as a refuge in the U.S. Legation in Hungary. He then

spent the last 4 years of his life in exile from his country and in

increasing tension with the Vatican’s more conciliatory approach to

diplomacy with Soviet nations.

Links

Victim of History: Cardinal Mindszenty, a

Biography https://www.cuapress.org/9780813234991/victim-of-history/

Árpád von Klimó https://history.catholic.edu/faculty-and-research/faculty-profiles/von-klimo-arpad/index.html