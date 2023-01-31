Joshua Hren returns to discuss his debut

novel, Infinite Regress.

“In the years since his graduation from St. Marquis University,

Blake Yourrick has fled his family and Milwaukee, rotating from job

to dead-end job—working the Bakken oilfields in Dakota and even

signing on as the night caretaker of a rural abbey graveyard. Deep

in student debt and estranged from his misanthropic, alcoholic

father, Blake is haunted by the memory of his mother’s death—and by

his relationship with his college mentor, a defrocked priest named

Theo Hape, who is known for his adventurous theological ideas as

well as for the uncanny, seductive power he wields

over his students. When Hape, learning of his former charge’s

desperate straits, proposes a perverse exchange of services, Blake

finds himself tempted to test the professor’s radical theories in

real life. What follows is a metaphysical duel reminiscent of the

novels of Dostoevsky and Bernanos, pitting a modern-day anti-Christ

against a reckless but resilient young man and his well-meaning,

dysfunctional kin.” (Publisher’s description)

The book is particularly timely in its philosophical themes, as

it touches on the subject of metaphysical deconstruction used as

cover for sexual grooming in the world of education.

Thomas and Joshua discuss the novel’s defrocked Jesuit villain,

the protagonists’ escape from a philosophy which makes good

dependent on evil and so eliminates the boundaries between the two,

the book’s themes of monetary and metaphysical debt, its comic

tone, and Hren’s unusual associative prose style.

