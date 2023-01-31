Poet, translator and cultural critic Anthony Esolen joins the

podcast to discuss his book, In the Beginning Was the Word: An

Annotated Reading of the Prologue of John.

‘In this extended meditation, Anthony Esolen looks, phrase by

phrase, at the majestic Prologue to the Gospel of John, which with

good reason he calls “the most influential paragraph in the history

of man.” He unfolds its theological richness by showing how the

Apostle John has in mind, not only what he saw Jesus do and heard

him say, but also the whole witness of Scripture before the time of

Jesus, and the way the young Church proclaimed him. A unique

feature of this remarkable work is how Esolen “hears” (and we with

him) the Hebrew/Aramaic underlying John’s Greek (which was

not his mother tongue), echoing those languages in such a way that,

all at once, what we thought could never be more profoundly

expressed bursts forth in a renewed poetic splendor that brings

into ever keener relief the whole panorama of the theology of the

God-Man. Esolen’s decades-long immersion in Christian poetry and

Scripture uniquely positions him as a guide to the astonishing and

life-changing “poem” of the Prologue. He says it best: “My hope is

not only to illuminate what John wishes us to hear, but to show

that, when it comes to this poetry, John is not the originator; he

is, rather, the beloved disciple who caught the habit from the Lord

Himself.”‘ (Publisher’s description)

