In a recent video on the

Pints with Aquinas

channel, Gregory Pine, O.P. voiced

his concern that mass entertainment, particularly music and movies,

is often an obstacle to achieving the heavenly end of contemplation

for which we are made. What is noteworthy is that unlike the

typical Catholic commentary on pop culture, Fr. Pine does not focus

so much on the moral content of music and movies as how their very

form affects us bodily, psychologically and spiritually.

In this discussion inspired by

Fr. Pine’s points, host Thomas Mirus and filmmaker Nathan Douglas

specify some elements of music and film which are obstacles to the

contemplative life, but also suggest how, rather than simply

eschewing music and movies, we can engage with better art in a

deeper way which serves the contemplative end of man.

Timestamps:

0:00 Intro

6:31 Fr. Pine video

recap

11:08 Risks of treating media as

“junk food” rather than demanding better media

14:44 Cultivating openness to

more artistic films

17:31 Discursive reasoning is

not the highest mode of contemplation

20:26 Music is the most simply

contemplative art form

22:58 The relation of film to

reality

25:13 Advertising and glossiness

in modern cinema

29:38 Problem with putting

Catholic content into Hollywood forms

31:28 A film’s editing rhythm

can hinder contemplation

38:24 Learning intuitively to

tell hackwork from good craft

42:15 Rhythmic excitement

doesn’t equal mediocrity

46:23 Conclusion of film

discussion

48:02 Applying Augustine’s

theory of evil as privation to art

49:34 The necessity of both

lower and higher forms of music

55:46 In what sense should

Catholics “engage with pop culture”?

59:33 Pop music dominated by

computers, focused on lyrics, lack of melody

1:07:53 The personal element in

art

1:12:08 Music, the senses, and

contemplation beyond words

1:18:22 Music’s stimulation of

the body

1:22:45 Using music to indulge

emotions

1:27:09 Can music be

“immoral”?

1:32:06 Mistaking slow for good

in film

1:34:11 Educating the faithful

for artistic depth

1:43:50 Can sense images serve

the spiritual life?

1:49:18 What music communicates

about reality

1:56:20 There’s no formula for

beauty

2:01:08 Simple receptivity to

God’s beauty

2:03:54 Recommended resources

Resources:

Fr. Gregory Pine, “I stopped

listening to music.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vVh4rHubNOc

Elizabeth-Paule Labat

The Song That I Am: On the

Mystery of Music

https://litpress.org/Products/MW040P/The-Song-That-I-Am

Etienne Gilson,

The Arts of the

Beautiful

https://www.amazon.com/Arts-Beautiful-Scholarly-Etienne-Gilson/dp/1564782506

Criteria: The Catholic Film

Podcast

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/category/criteria

CCP #126: How Charlie Parker’s

Music Changed My Life

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/126-how-charlie-parker-changed-my-life

CCP #28: An Introduction to

Maritain’s Poetic Philosophy w/ Samuel Hazo

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-28-introduction-to-maritains-poetic-philosophy-samuel-hazo

Nathan Douglas,

The Vocation of

Cinema https://vocationofcinema.substack.com

Fr. Pine’s lecture on literature referenced by

Nathan https://soundcloud.com/thomisticinstitute/literature-as-philosophy-fr-gregory-pine-op

