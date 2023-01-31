Joshua Hren, author of fiction, non-fiction and poetry,

editor-in-chief of Wiseblood Books, and co-founder of a new Master

of Fine Arts program in creative writing at the University of St.

Thomas in Houston, returns to the podcast to discuss his recent

essay, Contemplative Realism: A Theological-Aesthetical

Manifesto:

As ever, but especially in our

present age of raging post-truth unreality, we ought to heed Pope

Benedict XVI’s summons to “ask rather more carefully what ‘the

real’ actually is.” So-called “realism,” when relegated to material

tangibilities, can blind us—instead of binding us—to things as they

are. “Are we not interested in the cosmos anymore?” Benedict asks.

“Are we today really hopelessly huddled in our own little circle?

Is it not important, precisely today, to pray with the whole of

creation?” If this preeminent mind of our time is not wrong, and

“the man who puts to one side the reality of God is a realist only

in appearance,” then we ought to ask with unflinching intensity and

openness: what is real? Like liturgy, literature asks this question

with a range of forms that answer it very differently. At times,

both art and worship seem to devolve into the manners and mood of

self-referential and inconsequential play, gestures without

meaning, or “bank notes” (says Benedict) “without funds to cover

them.” These too-closed circles of communication wall off

transcendence. In living cruciform liturgy—on the contrary—“the

congregation does not offer its own thoughts or poetry but is taken

out of itself and given the privilege of sharing in the cosmic song

of praise of the cherubim and seraphim.” In living contemplative

literature something analogous happens: we suffer and praise with

the whole of creation; the prose cultivates a grateful disposition,

prompting us to yearn for a vision of the whole.

But this manifesto on behalf of

a “contemplative realism” makes no claims to create, out of nothinga new aesthetical species. Nor

does it advance this rough school of literary fish as some

preeminent or sole “way forward” for fiction in our time. Rather,

it seeks to articulate a literary approach that exists already in

diffuse books as well as in the potencies of living artists. It

seeks to gather and galvanize those souls. More than anything, it

yearns to quicken a contemplative realist disposition among as many

comers as possible—literary chops or no. For, in a very bad way (to

borrow from Josef Pieper), “man’s ability to see is in

decline.” (Publisher’s description)

