Abigail Favale returns to the show to discuss her new

book, The Genesis of Gender: A Christian Theory.

Topics include:

Understanding “lived experience” in light of theology and

anthropology

Learning from people with gender dysphoria who have

transitioned and detransitioned

The spike in transgender identity among teenagers

“What about intersex people?”

How potency and actuality can help us to understand sex

difference

Manhood and womanhood as symbols of theological realities

Abigail Favale, The Genesis of Gender: A Christian

Theory https://ignatius.com/the-genesis-of-gender-ggp/

