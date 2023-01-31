Sep 12, 2022
Abigail Favale returns to the show to discuss her new
book, The Genesis of Gender: A Christian Theory.
Topics include:
- Understanding “lived experience” in light of theology and
anthropology
- Learning from people with gender dysphoria who have
transitioned and detransitioned
- The spike in transgender identity among teenagers
- “What about intersex people?”
- How potency and actuality can help us to understand sex
difference
- Manhood and womanhood as symbols of theological realities
Abigail Favale, The Genesis of Gender: A Christian
Theory https://ignatius.com/the-genesis-of-gender-ggp/
