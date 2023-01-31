Home Entertainment The Catholic Culture Podcast: 142 – The Genesis of Gender
The Catholic Culture Podcast: 142 – The Genesis of Gender

Sep 12, 2022

Abigail Favale returns to the show to discuss her new
book, The Genesis of Gender: A Christian Theory.

Topics include:

  • Understanding “lived experience” in light of theology and
    anthropology
  • Learning from people with gender dysphoria who have
    transitioned and detransitioned
  • The spike in transgender identity among teenagers
  • “What about intersex people?”
  • How potency and actuality can help us to understand sex
    difference
  • Manhood and womanhood as symbols of theological realities

Abigail Favale, The Genesis of Gender: A Christian
Theory https://ignatius.com/the-genesis-of-gender-ggp/

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

