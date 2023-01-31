“Architecture is the built form of ideas, and church

architecture is the built form of theology.”

Denis McNamara joins the show to give a crash course in the

underlying principles of Catholic church architecture, and make the

case for classical architecture as the method that should be used

by today’s sacred architects.

McNamara is an Associate Professor and Executive Director of the

Center for Beauty and Culture at Benedictine College, architectural

consultant, and author of multiple books on architecture.

Topics include:

The Biblical vision of church architecture

The church building as part of the liturgical rite

The church building as a “sacrament” of the glorified, mystical

Body of Christ and vision of the Heavenly Jerusalem

The importance of the Temple

How liturgical art conveys glorified realities

How classical architecture makes visible nature’s invisible

forces

The difference between liturgical and devotional images

Links

Catholic Church Architecture and the Spirit of the

Liturgy

https://www.amazon.com/Catholic-Church-Architecture-Spirit-Liturgy/dp/1595250271

How to Read Churches

https://www.amazon.com/How-Read-Churches-ecclesiastical-architecture/dp/1408128365

The Liturgy Guys https://www.liturgyguys.com

Benedictine College’s Center for Beauty and Culture

https://www.benedictine.edu/academics/centers/beauty-culture/index

