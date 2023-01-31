St. Paul’s admonition for wives to submit to their husbands as

the Church submits to Christ (Ephesians 5) is one of the most

uncomfortable teachings for modern Catholics. But it’s not just

obedience in marriage that moderns find objectionable–and it’s not

just liberals who can’t stomach it. Across the political and

religious spectrum, even among self-described traditionalists, we

find all kinds of excuses to avoid obedience. Deeply embedded in

the post-Enlightenment consciousness is the equation of authority

with tyranny and obedience with slavery.

Come to think of it, Scripture tells us that the issue of

authority and obedience is fundamental to mankind’s rupture with

God throughout all history, beginning with the rebellion of Adam

and Eve. Satan tricked Eve into thinking God’s command was a trick

to keep her down rather than a gift of love. Adam went along,

choosing to please his wife rather than God, in a perversion of his

God-given inclination toward union through gift. Ever since, both

men and women have had a suspicious and guarded stance toward God’s

authority rather than a submissive and receptive one, while

ironically dominating and manipulating others in the very way they

feared God was doing to them.

The primordial reality of authority as gift and obedience as

receptivity, which Christ came to restore in nuptial union with His

Church, is central to theologian Mary Stanford’s new book, The

Obedience Paradox: Finding True Freedom in Marriage. Drawing

on Scripture, the theology of the body, and the whole Magisterial

tradition of the Church on marital obedience, Stanford offers not

just a defense of the traditional teaching, but a profound

illumination of how both wives and husbands can find true freedom

in submitting to God’s design for what Pope Pius XI called “the

order of love” in marriage, which is both mutual and

asymmetrical.

Stanford’s presentation will be liberating particularly for

those open-hearted Catholics who, while wishing to be faithful to

Church teaching, fear that reiterating this particular point of the

Scriptural and Magisterial doctrine on marriage will just create an

opportunity for domination and abuse. Yet not only wives, and not

only married couples, but all Catholics can learn from how

obedience is lived in marriage, and see that obedient receptivity

is at the core of what it means to be a human person.

Links

Mary Stanford, The Obedience Paradox: Finding True Freedom

in Marriage

https://www.osvcatholicbookstore.com/product/the-obedience-paradox-finding-true-freedom-in-marriage

Pope Pius XI on marriage: A chaste marriage

https://www.vatican.va/content/pius-xi/en/encyclicals/documents/hf_p-xi_enc_19301231_casti-connubii.html

