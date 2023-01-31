Oct 18, 2022
The Catholic Culture Podcast Network sponsored a poetry reading
session at the fourth biennial Catholic Imagination Conference,
hosted by the University of Dallas. Thomas Mirus moderated this
session on Sept. 30, 2022, introducing poets Paul Mariani,
Frederick Turner, and James Matthew Wilson.
Paul Mariani, University Professor Emeritus at Boston College,
is the author of twenty-two books, including biographies of William
Carlos Williams, John Berryman, Robert Lowell, Hart Crane, Gerard
Manley Hopkins, and Wallace Stevens. He has published nine volumes
of poetry, most recently All that Will be New, from Slant. He has
also written two memoirs, Thirty Days and The Mystery of It All:
The Vocation of Poetry in the Twilight of Modernism. His awards
include fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation, the NEA and
NEH. He is the recipient of the John Ciardi Award for Lifetime
Achievement in Poetry and the Flannery O’Connor Lifetime
Achievement Award. His poetry has appeared in numerous anthologies
and magazines, including Image, Poetry, Presence, The Agni Review,
First Things, The New England Review, The Hudson Review,
Tri-Quarterly, The Massachusetts Review, and The New Criterion.
Frederick Turner, Founders Professor of Arts and Humanities
(emeritus) at the University of Texas at Dallas, was educated at
Oxford University. A poet, critic, translator, philosopher, and
former editor of The Kenyon Review, he has authored over 40 books,
including The Culture of Hope, Genesis: An Epic Poem, Shakespeare’s
Twenty-First Century Economics, Natural Religion, and most recently
Latter Days, with Colosseum Books. He has co-published several
volumes of Hungarian and German poetry in translation, including
Goethe’s Faust, Part One. He has been nominated internationally
over 40 times for the Nobel Prize for Literature and translated
into over a dozen languages.
James Matthew Wilson is Cullen Foundation Chair of English
Literature and Founding Director of the MFA program in Creative
Writing at the University of Saint Thomas, in Houston. He serves
also as Poet-in-Residence of the Benedict XVI Institute for Sacred
Music and Divine Worship, as Editor of Colosseum Books, and Poetry
Editor of Modern Age magazine. He is the author of twelve books,
including The Strangeness of the Good. His work has won the Hiett
Prize, the Parnassus Prize, the Lionel Basney Award (twice), and
the Catholic Media Book Award for Poetry.