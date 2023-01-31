The Catholic Culture Podcast Network sponsored a poetry reading

session at the fourth biennial Catholic Imagination Conference,

hosted by the University of Dallas. Thomas Mirus moderated this

session on Sept. 30, 2022, introducing poets Paul Mariani,

Frederick Turner, and James Matthew Wilson.

Paul Mariani, University Professor Emeritus at Boston College,

is the author of twenty-two books, including biographies of William

Carlos Williams, John Berryman, Robert Lowell, Hart Crane, Gerard

Manley Hopkins, and Wallace Stevens. He has published nine volumes

of poetry, most recently All that Will be New, from Slant. He has

also written two memoirs, Thirty Days and The Mystery of It All:

The Vocation of Poetry in the Twilight of Modernism. His awards

include fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation, the NEA and

NEH. He is the recipient of the John Ciardi Award for Lifetime

Achievement in Poetry and the Flannery O’Connor Lifetime

Achievement Award. His poetry has appeared in numerous anthologies

and magazines, including Image, Poetry, Presence, The Agni Review,

First Things, The New England Review, The Hudson Review,

Tri-Quarterly, The Massachusetts Review, and The New Criterion.

Frederick Turner, Founders Professor of Arts and Humanities

(emeritus) at the University of Texas at Dallas, was educated at

Oxford University. A poet, critic, translator, philosopher, and

former editor of The Kenyon Review, he has authored over 40 books,

including The Culture of Hope, Genesis: An Epic Poem, Shakespeare’s

Twenty-First Century Economics, Natural Religion, and most recently

Latter Days, with Colosseum Books. He has co-published several

volumes of Hungarian and German poetry in translation, including

Goethe’s Faust, Part One. He has been nominated internationally

over 40 times for the Nobel Prize for Literature and translated

into over a dozen languages.

James Matthew Wilson is Cullen Foundation Chair of English

Literature and Founding Director of the MFA program in Creative

Writing at the University of Saint Thomas, in Houston. He serves

also as Poet-in-Residence of the Benedict XVI Institute for Sacred

Music and Divine Worship, as Editor of Colosseum Books, and Poetry

Editor of Modern Age magazine. He is the author of twelve books,

including The Strangeness of the Good. His work has won the Hiett

Prize, the Parnassus Prize, the Lionel Basney Award (twice), and

the Catholic Media Book Award for Poetry.