Home Entertainment The Catholic Culture Podcast: 149 – Duns Scotus, Minstrel of the Incarnation
Entertainment

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 149 – Duns Scotus, Minstrel of the Incarnation

by admin
The Catholic Culture Podcast: 149 – Duns Scotus, Minstrel of the Incarnation

Dec 13, 2022

Blessed John Duns Scotus (1265-1308), the Franciscan friar known
as the “Subtle Doctor”, is one of the most important theologians
and philosophers of the Middle Ages, yet over the centuries he has
fallen into disrepute, or at least neglect, by comparison with the
“Angelic Doctor”, St. Thomas Aquinas.

Interest in Scotus has revived somewhat in part due to his
beatification by Pope St. John Paul II, who called him the
“defender of the Immaculate Conception” and “minstrel of the
Incarnation”.

Indeed, Scotus’s greatest legacy is his argument for Mary’s
having been conceived without original sin, a controversial
position at the time, yet vindicated centuries later when this was
proclaimed a dogma by Pope Bl. Pius IX. This is good enough reason
to get to know Scotus, even if he ultimately takes a back seat to
Aquinas.

Thomas Ward, author of Ordered by Love: An Introduction to
John Duns Scotusjoins the podcast to discuss aspects of
Scotus’s thought, and his context in the early history of the
Franciscan order.

Thomas Ward, Ordered by Love https://angelicopress.org/ordered-by-love-thomas-ward

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

See also  The main melody film and television works ignite patriotic enthusiasm

You may also like

148—Being Is Better Than Not Being—Christopher Mirus

2023 Chongqing Fashion Art Week x ELLE WeChat...

At the French Embassy in Italy a dialogue...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 150 – Solemnities and...

Eight actors from Jinjiang told the story behind...

Acea boccia Euro 7: “Exorbitant costs for minimal...

Tang Yan congratulates Hu Ge on becoming a...

Walnuts, eggshells and lentils, the new recipe for...

Honor Magic Vs series joins hands with musician...

Open a new journey of fate with modern...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy