Blessed John Duns Scotus (1265-1308), the Franciscan friar known

as the “Subtle Doctor”, is one of the most important theologians

and philosophers of the Middle Ages, yet over the centuries he has

fallen into disrepute, or at least neglect, by comparison with the

“Angelic Doctor”, St. Thomas Aquinas.

Interest in Scotus has revived somewhat in part due to his

beatification by Pope St. John Paul II, who called him the

“defender of the Immaculate Conception” and “minstrel of the

Incarnation”.

Indeed, Scotus’s greatest legacy is his argument for Mary’s

having been conceived without original sin, a controversial

position at the time, yet vindicated centuries later when this was

proclaimed a dogma by Pope Bl. Pius IX. This is good enough reason

to get to know Scotus, even if he ultimately takes a back seat to

Aquinas.

Thomas Ward, author of Ordered by Love: An Introduction to

John Duns Scotusjoins the podcast to discuss aspects of

Scotus’s thought, and his context in the early history of the

Franciscan order.

Thomas Ward, Ordered by Love https://angelicopress.org/ordered-by-love-thomas-ward

