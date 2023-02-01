Author and music critic Robert Reilly joins the podcast to

discuss one of the greatest operas ever composed, Francis Poulenc’s

1957 Dialogues of the Carmeliteswhich host Thomas Mirus

recently saw at the Metropolitan Opera. Based on the true story of

sixteen Carmelite nuns who were martyred in the French Revolution

(famously singing the Salve Regina as they went to the guillotine),

the opera is an adaptation of Georges Bernanos’s play, which in

turn was adapted from Gertrud von le Fort’s novella Song at the

Scaffold.

With outstanding spiritual realism, Dialogues

dramatizes the inner struggle of a soul. Its examination of the

complex blend of motives for pursuing a religious vocation, the

fear of death, and the transference of grace, is all the more

moving when combined with Poulenc’s gorgeous music.

In addition to this opera, Reilly introduces us to some other

great music by this Catholic composer.

One of the more popular 20th-c. operas – Georges Bernanos

screenplay/stage play, based on Gertrud von le Fort Song at the

Scaffold

Links

Robert Reilly, Surprised by Beauty: A Listener’s Guide to the

Recovery of Modern Music

https://www.amazon.com/Surprised-Beauty-Listeners-Recovery-Modern/dp/1586179055

Surprised by Beauty website with music reviews and album

recommendations https://surprisedbybeautyorg.wordpress.com

Poulenc recordings heard in this episode:

Mass No. 2 in G MajorRIAS Kammerchor, conducted by

Marcus Creed

Sonata for Oboe and PianoMaurice Bourgue (oboe), Jacques February (piano)

Dialogues of the CarmelitesDervaux, Duval, Crespin

Stabat MaterRegine Crespin (soprano), Choir Rene Duclos, Orchestra of the Society of Concerts of the Conservatory (Paris), conducted by Georges Pretre

Videos shown:

Metropolitan Opera 1987 performance of finale from Dialogues des Carmelites https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QbRpYJsqhpE

Metropolitan Opera 2019 excerpts:

