One might assume abortion has always been a

hot-button topic in American politics since the Supreme Court

ruling legalizing it in 1973. But that is not the case. The US

pro-life movement was so non-robust for many years that by 1987,

abortion was not even one of the top 10 issues for American voters.

Then suddenly, in ABC’s 1988 election exit poll, abortion had shot

to the number one issue for voters. What made abortion into a

political litmus test so suddenly?

Operation Rescue was what happened. Little

remembered now, OR was, believe it or not, the largest civil

disobedience in American history. Between 1987 and 1994, about

75,000 pro-life activists were arrested for peacefully interfering

with abortion clinic operations – that’s ten times more people

arrested than in the entire civil rights movement.

And though Operation Rescue quickly fizzled

out in 1994 because of the Clinton administration’s FACE Act

(recently used to prosecute Mark Houck), it gave the pro-life

movement the jump-start it needed to get us to the overturning of

Roe v. Wade. Arguably, were it not for Operation Rescue, the U.S.

would be much like Europe, with even anti-abortion conservatives

more or less accepting it as the “law of the land”, and little

political will to fight it.

It is a great honor, then, to have the founder

of Operation Rescue on the Catholic Culture Podcast. Randall Terry,

who ran OR for its first few years and was arrested 50 times for

his pro-life activism, is producing a documentary

series, Dragonslayerswhich will tell the history of

OR using many hours of amazing footage that exists from the time.

He is currently raising funds so that the series can be made.

Randall joins the show to talk about OR and

its decisive role in the history of the pro-life movement, the need

for direct action in the pro-life cause today, and the political

tools that will be indispensable for ending abortion in all 50

states – which he calls Randall’s Rules for Righteous

Revolution.

Links

Donate to support the documentary production

and find pro-life training resources at www.RandallTerry.com

Ep. 2 of the Catholic Culture Podcast – “The

Largest Civil Disobedience Movement in U.S. History”, with Bill

Cotter and Phil Lawler

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-2-largest-civil-disobedience-movement-in-us-history

DONATE to make this show possible! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

Go to Catholic Culture’s website for tons of

written content, including news, articles, liturgical year info,

and a vast library of documents: https://www.catholicculture.org