Home Entertainment The Catholic Culture Podcast: 153 – The Lost Radical History of the Pro-Life Movement
Entertainment

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 153 – The Lost Radical History of the Pro-Life Movement

by admin
The Catholic Culture Podcast: 153 – The Lost Radical History of the Pro-Life Movement

Feb 9, 2023

One might assume abortion has always been a
hot-button topic in American politics since the Supreme Court
ruling legalizing it in 1973. But that is not the case. The US
pro-life movement was so non-robust for many years that by 1987,
abortion was not even one of the top 10 issues for American voters.
Then suddenly, in ABC’s 1988 election exit poll, abortion had shot
to the number one issue for voters. What made abortion into a
political litmus test so suddenly?

Operation Rescue was what happened. Little
remembered now, OR was, believe it or not, the largest civil
disobedience in American history. Between 1987 and 1994, about
75,000 pro-life activists were arrested for peacefully interfering
with abortion clinic operations – that’s ten times more people
arrested than in the entire civil rights movement.

And though Operation Rescue quickly fizzled
out in 1994 because of the Clinton administration’s FACE Act
(recently used to prosecute Mark Houck), it gave the pro-life
movement the jump-start it needed to get us to the overturning of
Roe v. Wade. Arguably, were it not for Operation Rescue, the U.S.
would be much like Europe, with even anti-abortion conservatives
more or less accepting it as the “law of the land”, and little
political will to fight it.

It is a great honor, then, to have the founder
of Operation Rescue on the Catholic Culture Podcast. Randall Terry,
who ran OR for its first few years and was arrested 50 times for
his pro-life activism, is producing a documentary
series, Dragonslayerswhich will tell the history of
OR using many hours of amazing footage that exists from the time.
He is currently raising funds so that the series can be made.

See also  "Hometown, Stay Safe" Chengdu starts Ren Suxi's return to the "Hometown Series" to depict the group portraits of migratory youths jqknews

Randall joins the show to talk about OR and
its decisive role in the history of the pro-life movement, the need
for direct action in the pro-life cause today, and the political
tools that will be indispensable for ending abortion in all 50
states – which he calls Randall’s Rules for Righteous
Revolution.

Links

Donate to support the documentary production
and find pro-life training resources at www.RandallTerry.com

Ep. 2 of the Catholic Culture Podcast – “The
Largest Civil Disobedience Movement in U.S. History”, with Bill
Cotter and Phil Lawler
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-2-largest-civil-disobedience-movement-in-us-history

DONATE to make this show possible! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

Go to Catholic Culture’s website for tons of
written content, including news, articles, liturgical year info,
and a vast library of documents: https://www.catholicculture.org

You may also like

Jin Lican was detained in court in the...

Duilio Giammaria: the Afghan journey of an old-fashioned...

The NS version of “Takushi I・II HD Remaster”...

Movie “Indian English” Poster Trailer Released Double Release...

Michelin Releases Annual Cost-Effective Gourmet List with a...

Tesla, the tragic crash in 2021 in Texas...

The TV series “Once Upon a Time on...

Produced by Cao Baoping “Once Upon a Time...

Maxim, Lisa Ono and Deyunshe will all return...

Lee Seung Gi’s mother-in-law is the villain’s wife...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy